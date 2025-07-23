Americans defying age at 45: Venus Williams & Rich Hill make history hours apart from each other - one in Washington, another in Chicago

Seven-time Grand Slam champion Venus Williams turned back the clock with a timeless display of tennis on Tuesday night, winning her first match in over 700 days. The American returned as a match-winner on the WTA Tour at the 2025 Citi DC Open, beating Peyton Stearns in straight sets in Washington.Elsewhere in Chicago, Kansas City Royals pitcher made history, becoming the seventh oldest MLB player to be active in the 21st century. Playing against the Chicago Cubs, Hill put in a solid display of pitching, going for just six hits in a five-inning shift and conceding just one run for the Royals. Hill, now the oldest pitcher to play in the MLB since 2012, added one strikeout to his name, and an ERA of 1.80. The 45-year-old has also now pitched in 21 consecutive seasons in the league.By contrast, 45-year-old Venus Williams became the oldest woman to win a match on the WTA Tour since 18-time Grand Slam champion Martina Navratilova did so at the age of 47. Williams' first win came nearly 31 years ago, when she won her debut match on tour at the age of just 14. Coincidentally, the former World No. 1 won 6-3, 6-4 in both matches, then beating NCAA champion Shaun Stafford. Stearns, it should be noted, is also a former NCAA champion, winning the title in 2022 for the Texas Longhorns,Understandably, two veterans of their respective games still moving the needle at the age of 45 sent fans on social media into a frenzy, sparking delighted reactions.What next for Venus Williams at the Citi DC Open?Mubadala Citi DC Open 2025 - Day 2 - Source: GettyFollowing her stunning win over Peyton Stearns, Venus Williams will next take on Magdalena Frech in the second round of the 2025 Citi DC Open. The Pole, seeded No. 5 in the tournament, also won her opener in Washington in straight sets.Williams is also in action in doubles at the Citi DC Open, partnering with Hailey Baptiste. The All-American duo won their opener at the tournament, beating Eugenie Bouchard and her partner Clervie Ngounoue. Up next, they will take on No. 2 seeds Taylor Townsend and Zhang Shuai.In her calendar next, Venus Williams is scheduled to play mixed doubles at the US Open, where she will partner with Reilly Opelka. However, it is likely that she will also pick up wildcards for singles tournaments before then, either at the Canadian Open or the Cincinnati Open before the US Open kicks off in New York.