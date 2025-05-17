Amid form struggles & French Open title defense concerns, Iga Swiatek reunites with ex-coach who first took her into top-10

Iga Swiatek was spotted training with former coach Piotr Sierzputowski amid her tumultuous run in the 2025 season. She has been facing a difficult time gaining her former glory back, with consecutive disappointing exits.

Swiatek also faced a difficult time last year owing to her doping saga, and since then, she has been struggling to cope with the demanding schedule and hasn't yet been able to overturn her trophyless run or reach the finals of any tournament so far this season.

Amid this, she was spotted training with Sierzputowski, whom she split with in 2020 after five years of partnership. Her tenure with the Polish coach helped her break into the top 10 of the WTA rankings. The tennis star had been under Sierzputowski's guidance since she was 14. They share a close relationship due to their common root.

Even though Iga Swiatek hasn't made any statement on her coaching status with Wim Fissette, who she hired after her split with Tomasz Wiktorowski in 2024, she was spotted with her ex-coach training to defend her French Open title.

An X user posted a clip of the duo from their training session:

Iga Swiatek's coach Wim Fissette on Pole's area of improvement ahead of French Open

After a dominating run in the 2024 clay stint, Iga Swiatek's performance in the ongoing season has been concerning. Her coach, Wim Fissette, in an interview before the Italian Open, argued that the schedule has been strenuous for the Pole, which has made it difficult for her team to bring in any major changes in her game.

He elucidated that they have been working to build on her strengths and winning patterns, but have recognized a setback in terms of the 23-year-old's serve. This came to light after the tennis star made eight double faults during her match against Ostapenko in Stuttgart.

“There were too many ups and downs. In some matches she served very well, in others the first serve was missing…So this element fluctuates, and it’s normal that we pay a lot of attention to it, spend a lot of time on it. It’s definitely something we would all like to see improvement in. We are working on it every day. I’m convinced that step by step it will get better,” he said.

The four-time French Open champion will look to defend her title as the main draws commence from May 25.

