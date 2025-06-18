Amid mystery absence on tour, Sebastian Korda reveals real reason why he had to withdraw from Wimbledon

Sebastian Korda has been missing in action since his exit from the French Open 2025. Most players are already back on tour and competing in various grass-court tournaments with an eye on Wimbledon. He has now shared an update regarding his absence and confirmed his withdrawal from the grass court Major.

Korda took to Instagram to share that he didn't make it unscathed through the clay swing. He suffered a stress fracture in his shin, thus ruling him out of Wimbledon. Despite the setback, he remained optimistic about his future.

"Unfortunately no Wimbledon for me this year. Stress fracture in my shin during the clay. Been a tough 12 months but better days ahead," Korda's message on Instagram read.

Screenshot of Sebastian Korda's Instagram story. (Source: Sebastian Korda's Instagram account)

This latest health issue comes less than a year after Korda's previous setback. He was starting to garner some momentum after winning the title in Washington and reaching the semifinals of the Canadian Open in August. However, he wrapped up his 2024 season after his second-round exit from the US Open due to a lingering injury.

Korda underwent surgery on his right elbow a month later. The surgery went well, and he returned to action this year. He reached the final in Adelaide and made the last eight at the Miami Open. He didn't taste a similar level of success on clay and capped off his time on the red dirt with a third-round exit from the French Open. He's now set to miss Wimbledon for the second time in his career.

Sebastian Korda has competed at Wimbledon just thrice since his debut at the tournament

Sebastian Korda at Wimbledon 2023. (Photo: Getty)

Sebastian Korda made a splashy debut at Wimbledon in 2021. He upset 15th seed Alex de Minaur in the first round and later knocked out 22nd seed Dan Evans in the third round. His campaign came to an end with a tough five-set loss to 25th seed Karen Khachanov.

Korda couldn't compete at Wimbledon the next year due to an injury. He failed to clear the first hurdle at the All England Club for the past two years despite some strong results in the lead-up to the tournament.

The American will miss the grass court Major for the second time in his career following his latest injury setback. He could be sidelined for about six to eight weeks at the very least, depending on the severity of the injury. A speedy recovery could make it possible for him to make his comeback during the North American hardcourt swing.

