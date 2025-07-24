Amid Stefanos Tsitsipas' ongoing professional crisis, sister Elisavet sends love to Greek's girlfriend Paula Badosa after new photoshoot

Stefanos Tsitsipas' sister Elisavet recently reacted to pictures of Paula Badosa starring in a photoshoot for a Danish audio equipment giant. Elisavet's reaction comes at a time when Tsitsipas and Badosa, who have been one of tennis' high-profile romantic couples in recent years, are reportedly no longer in a relationship. Tsitsipas is also going through a rough patch in his professional life.On Monday, July 21, the official Instagram page of Bang &amp; Olufsen, a high-end consumer electronics company based in Denmark and renowned particularly for their audio products, shared three pictures of Badosa. In them, the WTA No. 10 can be seen all smiles while wearing a wireless pair of Bang &amp; Olufsen headphones around her neck. The post was captioned:&quot;The soundtrack to your summer. #BangOlufsen #Soundtravels&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostA day after the post was shared, Stefanos Tsitsipas' sister Elisavet Tsitsipa took notice of it and laid bare her appreciation for Paula Badosa's pictures in the comments. Elisavet's comment consisted of three heart-eyed emojis. Upon seeing the Greek's outpouring of love, the Spaniard replied with a heart emoji.Stefanos Tsitsipas' sister Elisavet and Paula Badosa's comments on the Spaniard's photoshoot for Bang &amp; Olufsen (Source: Instagram/bangolufsen)Tsitsipas and Badosa, often referred to as 'Tsitsidosa', had split briefly in 2024 but later reconciled. As reported by Spanish magazine Hola!, the Greek and the Spaniard have once again decided to go separate ways. This time around, tensions between the couple first surfaced in the aftermath of their disappointing Wimbledon campaigns, with Tsitsipas and Badosa unfollowing each other on social media.On the tennis front, the former ATP No. 3 and two-time Grand Slam finalist decided to make a major change to his coaching setup.Stefanos Tsitsipas chooses to move on from Goran Ivanisevic in aftermath of coach's fierce criticismStefanos Tsitsipas (left) and Goran Ivanisevic (right) during a practice session at the 2025 Wimbledon Championships (Source: Getty)A back injury put Tsitsipas' campaign at this year's Wimbledon Championships to the sword in the first round. Trailing qualifier Valentin Royer by two sets, the Greek decided to retire mid-match. To add insult to injury, days after the 12-time career singles titlist's disappointment at SW19, coach Goran Ivanisevic blatantly criticized the Greek. Ivanisevic began coaching Tsitsipas after the 2025 French Open.&quot;The desire is there, but he does nothing to improve things. At least I can not notice his effort. Stefanos has to find a solution for his troubled back. I have never seen a more unprepared player in my life! At my age and with the state of my knee, I'm in thrice better shape than him. I'm not sure what he has done in the previous 12 months, but his current shape is very poor,&quot; Ivanisevic told Sport Klub.Later, in a separate interview, the Croatian former ATP icon and present-day coach admitted that his comments had rattled Tsitsipas. On Wednesday, July 23, the Greek announced via Instagram Stories that he would no longer be working with Ivanisevic.