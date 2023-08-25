Amidst doping ban, Mikael Ymer announces premature retirement from tennis at the age of 24

Mikael Ymer announced his retirement from professional tennis, aged only 24 years old.

The Swede's decision to call it a day on his short career comes a little more than a month after he was handed an 18-month suspension from tennis by the Court of Arbitration for Sport. He was penalized for missing three doping tests over a 12-month period in 2021.

Ymer took to social media to announce his retirement from tennis and wished his colleagues the best going forward.

"Hey guys, I've decided to retire from professional Tennis. Thank you all for the amazing memories! What a ride it's been! I wish all my old colleagues well going forward in competition. God is Great always," Ymer tweeted.

Mikael Ymer's career has been far from illustrious, as he won only 74 out of 144 singles matches. The only singles final the Swede reached was at the 2021 Winston-Salem Open. Here, he faced Ilya Ivashka and was thrashed 6-2, 6-0.

His best performance at a Grand Slam was reaching the third round at the Australian Open 2021, French Open 2021, and 2022, and most recently, Wimbledon 2023.

At the latter, Ymer beat Alex Molcan and ninth seed Taylor Fritz before being beaten by Daniel Elahi Galan. His career-best singles ranking was 50th earlier this year.

Mikael Ymer managed to win a doubles title in his career, at the 2016 Stockholm Open, where he had his brother Elias Ymer as partner.

Mikael Ymer claimed doping ban felt like a bad dream

Mikael Ymer in action at Wimbledon 2023

Mikael Ymer wrote about his doping ban in a tweet not long back, calling the whole situation a bad dream. The Swede stated that justice was not served to him and that he may have been a "casualty needed for the system to work."

"It feels like a bad dream. I don’t think justice has been served. I am 24 years old, at the prime of my career with a career-high ranking, and I have been banned for 18 months. Are we comfortable affecting young people’s livelihoods like this? Am I a casualty needed for the system to work? So why was I different?" he said.

Ymer's most recent singles ranking was 80th and Wimbledon 2023 was his final tournament. The Swede won only seven out of 19 matches this season, reaching the quarterfinals at the Rothesay International in Eastbourne. Mikael Ymer's brother Elias is still active on tour and is currently ranked 171st in the world.