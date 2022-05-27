"Among Indian users, tennis is the most popular" - Flashscore ambassador Petra Kvitova credits Leander Paes & Sania Mirza for tennis' popularity in cricket-loving country 

Petra Kvitova has become the latest global brand ambassador for Flashscore, a live scoring and results provider based out of the two-time Wimbledon champion's home country Czech Republic.

Kvitova took over the mantle from Chelsea goalkeeper Petr Cech, who had been associated with the brand from 2019. The former World No. 2 has since taken over as the new face for the company's global online and television campaign.

In a recent media interaction, Kvitova revealed that despite cricket being the most beloved sport in India, tennis is the most popular among the country's Flashcore users. The Czech credited tennis' popularity to the success of star Indian players Leander Paes and Sania Mirza.

"I have been following sports since I was a little girl, so I know that cricket is the most popular sport in India," Kvitova said. "But among Indian Flashscore users, tennis is the most popular, which makes me very happy."

"It's great that the success of Leander Paes or Sania Mirza has aroused interest in my favourite sport in such a big country," she added.

Echoing Kvitova's sentiment, Jan Hortik, the Chief Marketing Officer of Livesport, the parent company of the Flashscore network, said tennis, cricket and basketball were the most popular sports among Indian users.

"In Flashscore, the most popular cricket match among Indian fans last year was the ODI series in which the Indian cricket team beat England," he said.

"In general, Indian fans are most interested in cricket, tennis, and basketball," he continued. "We believe that Flashscore can raise interest in other sports among them."

Petra Kvitova visits Montmarte after early French Open exit

Kvitova at the 2022 French Open.

Petra Kvitova made an early exit at the 2022 French Open, losing to Australia's Daria Saville in the second round. The Czech turned in an error-strewn performance to bow out of the tournament.

Kvitova, a former semifinalist at Roland Garros, had beaten Hungary's Anna Bondar in her opening match.

Following her exit, the Czech took to social media to share photographs from her trip to Montmarte in Paris. Kvitova was seen posing outside city landmarks alongside coach and fiance Jiri Vanek.

"Tough one yesterday... what better way to lift the spirits than a stroll around Montmartre?! Beautiful Paris, you were special as always."

