"Among the worst scandalous public appearances I can think of", "Just terrible" - Tennis fans fume over Carlos Alcaraz attending bullfighting in Spain

Former World No.1 Carlos Alcaraz's recent public appearance at a bullfighting event hasn't gone down well with the tennis community on social media, as evident by their reactions.

The Spaniard has attracted widespread criticism for his endorsement of a bullfight at the Plaza de Toros de La Condomina in Murcia, Spain, earlier on Monday (September 11).

This incident took place after he was defeated by 27-year-old Russian Daniil Medvedev in a four-set thriller at the semifinals of the 2023 US Open. The loss prevented the Spaniard from defending his title in New York.

Tennis fans were outraged that Carlos Alcaraz was participating in his country's controversial traditional sport, and they took to social media platforms to express their utter displeasure.

One Reddit user went so far as to call it "among the worst scandalous public appearances" that they could think of.

"This is among the worst scandallous public appearances I can think of... such a useless and tyranical activity, I can't believe it's legal in 2023," the user wrote.

Another user, meanwhile, also expressed their disappointment with Alcaraz on X (formerly Twitter). They believed that the 20-year-old went out of his way, and added:

"Carlos Alcaraz smiling and enjoying a bullfight in Murcia. He took some friendly photos with the organisers too. Just terrible @carlosalcaraz. If anybody doesn't understand the severity of bullfighting, please do some research online, it goes beyond "culture" and "tradition"."

Another account posted on X:

"Bullfighting it still acceptable in 2023?"

Carlos Alcaraz withdrew from the Davis Cup 2023 Finals, yet to announce his next tournament

Carlos Alcaraz is taking some much-needed rest after his exploits this year. The Spaniard had been playing non-stop since the French Open in July.

He ultimately felt the cumulative wear and tear of his 2023 season as he failed to produce his best tennis during his semifinal loss to Daniil Medvedev at the recently concluded US Open.

Alcaraz subsequently withdrew from Spain's Davis Cup Finals group stage squad. He was expected to lead the team in the absence of his legendary compatriot, Rafael Nadal.

He has not yet announced his return to the ATP tour as well. However, the Spaniard could very well make a comeback at this year's Shanghai Masters, which will begin on 4 October.

If the 2022 US Open champion is unable to compete in the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, he is expected to participate in the ATP 500 events in Basel or Tokyo in late October.