"An amazing day" - Rafael Nadal reconnects with his love for golf as he continues rehabilitation from injury

Rafael Nadal recently took part in a local golf tournament at the Balearic Islands and is currently placed at a joint-74th after the first day.

Nadal is one of the greatest tennis players ever, having toiled his way to a tally of 22 Major titles. The Spaniard excels at golf as well. He reportedly has a +0.3 handicap, meaning his aptitude for the sport is quite good.

The 36-year-old accompanied his team member and good friend Bartolome Salva-Vidal at the V Hexagonal Circuit in the Balearic Islands. He hit a "bogey" (one stroke more than the predetermined number of strokes) on holes four, seven, and 15.

The 22-time Major winner was seemingly pleased with his performance, as he took to Instagram to disclose to his fans that he had an "amazing day" at the event. The Spaniard also posted a photo of him taking a swing along with the caption:

"An amazing day… more pics to come…"

Meanwhile, an Instagram page that chronicles local Spanish golfers also posted a photo of the Spanish tennis legend, who posed with Salva-Vidal and two other participants at the tournament at the Balearic Islands.

Rafael Nadal is expected to make a tennis comeback in 2024

Rafael Nadal looks dejected during his second-round match at the 2023 Australian Open

Rafael Nadal is currently completing his rehabilitation from a serious hip injury, which had forced him out of action for the remainder of the 2023 ATP tour season.

The 37-year-old underwent arthroscopic surgery earlier this year to address the injury and is expected to make his much-awaited comeback in 2024.

The Spaniard has only played four professional matches this year, losing three of those to Cameron Norrie, Alex de Minaur, and Mackenzie McDonald. The last of those three losses came in straight sets at this year's Australian Open, where he had reigned supreme in 2009 and 2022.

The Mallorcan subsequently withdrew from all the big tournaments following the Melbourn Slam. He missed this year's Roland Garros, where he has won a record-defying 14 Major titles so far along with the Wimbledon Championships and the US Open.

Nadal's uncle Toni recently gave a positive update on his injury recovery. He recently claimed that his nephew is bidding to make a return at the 2024 Australian Open, provided his rehabilitation process goes as planned.

"Rafa is fine, recovering. If everything goes well, he wants to return to the courts for the 2024 Australian Open, " the veteran coach told El Desmarque.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here