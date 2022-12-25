"An event with players like Djokovic & I ain’t killing the game" - Nick Kyrgios defends exhibition events taking place during off-season

Nick Kyrgios replied to American tennis player Noah Rubin's claims that exhibition events during the off-season before the start of the Australian Open were 'diluting' tennis.

The Aussie, who along with many noteworthy names like Novak Djokovic, Dominic Thiem, and Alexander Zverev competed at the World Tennis League in Dubai this past week, mentioned that Rubin too would play in these events if he was offered six-figure amounts.

"I’m sure if you got offered 6 figures to play the game you love week in week out, you would," said Kyrgios on Rubin's statements.

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios @Noahrubin33 I’m sure if you got offered 6 figures to play the game you love week in week out, you would 🤣 @Noahrubin33 I’m sure if you got offered 6 figures to play the game you love week in week out, you would 🤣

When Rubin clarified that he wasn't blaming players for playing in these tournaments, the Wimbledon finalist mentioned that participating in exhibition matches was better than grinding it out in ATP 250 events "week in and week out."

"These exo’s have the biggest stars in the world Kinda like an ALL-STAR game. I would have to suggest that these 250’s week in and week out could have an impact on the game being ‘diluted’… I would say an event around the world with players like Novak [Djokovic] & I aren’t killing the game," replied the Aussie.

Nicholas Kyrgios @NickKyrgios @Noahrubin33 these exo’s have the biggest stars in the world Kinda like an ALL STAR game. I would have to suggest that these 250’s week in week out could have an impact of the game being ‘diluted’… I would say an event around the world with players like Novak & I aren’t killing the game. @Noahrubin33 these exo’s have the biggest stars in the world Kinda like an ALL STAR game. I would have to suggest that these 250’s week in week out could have an impact of the game being ‘diluted’… I would say an event around the world with players like Novak & I aren’t killing the game.

"I’m kind of gearing for an exhausting couple of weeks, to be honest" - Nick Kyrgios

Nick Kyrgios reacts in their men's singles match against Grigor Dimitrov at the World Tennis League

Nick Kyrgios revealed that he was gearing up for an exhausting few weeks heading up to the Australian Open. He recognized that the first Grand Slam of the year was different for him as there was a lot more pressure on him.

"Probably not. I’m kind of gearing for an exhausting couple of weeks to be honest. But I’ve just got to internalise it and just think to myself it’s just another tournament. Obviously, it’s a lot more than just a tournament for a lot of other people around me," he said.

Nick Kyrgios further added that he has no plans as of now to play after the first ATP 1000 Masters event in Indian Wells and was not looking forward to anything beyond the Australian Open.

“I know I’ve got about a month and a half after that where I’m going to be at home before Indian Wells; I’m not going to play anything after that. That’s really what I’m looking forward to.

"I’m not even looking forward to before AO, I’m just looking to after it, I kind of want it to be over. Because I know how stressful it is for me personally to be in the spotlight. Just everything, even my days off are stressful. I’ll probably play doubles. I’m really waiting for it all to be over," he added.

Tennis Schedule 2023: Complete ATP and WTA tennis tour calendar for 2022-23

Poll : 0 votes