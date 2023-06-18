"An example of chasing something you love until your heart falls out of your chest" - Tennis fans hail Andy Murray as Brit secures Nottingham title

Andy Murray racked up another title on grass after winning the 2023 Nottingham Challenger on Sunday, June 18.

The Brit extended his winning streak to 10 matches after beating France's Arthur Cazaux in the final of the 2023 Nottingham Challenger, 6-4, 6-4. This title followed Murray's Surbiton Challenger win, where he defeated Jurij Rodionov in the final, 6-3, 6-2.

The triumph in Nottingham was Murray's 10th title on grass and will help him reach the World No. 38 ranking, his highest in over five years.

Tennis fans online were over the moon after seeing one of their favorite find form on the tour. Many applauded his tenacity and never give up attitude. Some even claimed that Murray is now of the top contenders to win the 2023 Wimbledon Championship.

"Andy Murray is a godamn fucking hero, man. Dude's an example of chasing something you love until your heart falls out of your chest. Just keep plugging away with everything you have and if you want it bad enough, you try hard enough, maybe, just maybe, you'll get it. Believe," a fan wrote.

"I admire him so so much! Hoping to see him play when I go to Wimbledon this year," another fan tweeted.

"I admire him so so much! Hoping to see him play when I go to Wimbledon this year," another fan tweeted.

"I admire him so so much! Hoping to see him play when I go to Wimbledon this year," another fan tweeted.

"Really hope he has good runs at Queens and especially Wimbledon. He really deserves it," a fan tweeted.

"Really hope he has good runs at Queens and especially Wimbledon. He really deserves it," a fan tweeted.

"Getting excited for #Wimbledon imagine Andy winning 10 years after he first won there!!" an excited user said.

Many fans admired Murray for choosing to compete at Challenger tournaments to find form after an injury hiatus.

"Some say that Challenger tournaments mean nothing . I think Murray is right in playing at this level. He wants/needs to play this game he loves. It helps him improve his form and provides the new young-bloods experienced competition, instead of opponents at their level. Win win," a fan tweeted.

"Some say that Challenger tournaments mean nothing . I think Murray is right in playing at this level. He wants/needs to play this game he loves. It helps him improve his form and provides the new young-bloods experienced competition, instead of opponents at their level. Win win," a fan tweeted.

Here are some more fan reactions to Andy Murray's Challenger title wins:

Here are some more fan reactions to Andy Murray's Challenger title wins:

Andy Murray and Katie Boulter assert British dominance at Nottingham

Katie Boulter wins the 2023 Nottingham Open

Andy Murray wasn't the only British player to lift a trophy in Nottingham this week, as Katie Boulter won the 2023 WTA Nottingham Open.

Boulter, the British No. 1, defeated fellow Brit Jodie Anna Burrage in the final of the WTA 250 event, 6-3, 6-3, to win her first tour-level title. This triumph means that Boulter will attain her career-best ranking of World No. 77 with 787 points.

both Murray and Boulter won their titles without dropping a set.

In their next tournament, Murray will face Australia's Alex de Minaur in the first round of the Queen's Club Championship. Boulter, meanwhile, will be up against Zhu Lin of China in the opening round of the Birmingham Classic.

