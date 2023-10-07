"An excuse to not give interview" - Daria Kasatkina pulls Iga Swiatek's leg for not wanting to talk on her and her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako's vlog

Russia's Daria Kasatkina has "officially" invited Iga Swiatek for an interview with herself and her girlfriend Natalia Zabiiako.

Kasatkina and Swiatek were in Tokyo last week competing in the Japan Open. During their time in the Asian country, the WTA stars held a practice session with each other. Both players bowed out of the competition after losses to the eventual finalists in the quarterfinals.

Kasatkina was thrashed by Jessica Pegula in straight sets, whereas Swiatek couldn't overcome eventual champion Veronika Kudermetova in a three-setter. The duo then traveled to Beijing for the China Open.

The Russian crashed out of the tournament early in the second round; the Pole, on the other hand, will face Liudmila Samsonova in the final.

Meanwhile, Kasatkina recently posted a video on social media in which she issued an "official statement" requesting Iga Swiatek to make an appearance in one of her YouTube videos.

The World No. 13 started her petition with a joke, stating that the World No. 2 has refused a plea already made.

"Just came back from the practice. Today, I was practicing with Iga but no interview. Iga, she decides to stay on the court to practice. But I think it's just an excuse not to give an interview," Kasatkina joked.

She further continued with her dramatic monologue while being recorded by girlfriend Zabiiako.

"Okay, I'm kidding... I'm really kidding. Actually, we didn't ask so now it's the moment... an official statement. Iga... if you want you're always welcome to our vlog to talk with me and with Natasha [Natalia Zabiiako]," she said.

Kasatkina also called on her fans to help convince the four-time Grand Slam champion to accept the proposal.

"Guys, if you want to see Iga on the vlog... come make a comment so she can see how many people would like to see her here. Now we're going to open the presents from the fans," Kasatkina added.

Iga Swiatek leads the head-to-head count against Daria Kasatkina 5-1

Daria Kasatkina and Iga Swiatek

Iga Swiatek and Daria Kasatkina have played against each other six times so far, with the Pole leading the head-to-head count 5-1.

The two clashed for the first time at the 2021 Eastbourne International. Kasatkina registered a comeback victory over the World No. 2 with a bagel in the second set.

Since then, the affairs have been one-sided in favor of Iga Swiatek. She has won all the other five matches against the Russian in straight sets. The tennis stars last met at the 2022 WTA Finals, where Swiatek clinched a 6-2, 6-3 victory.