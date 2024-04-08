"An inspiration to kids, people of color in our sport" - Ben Shelton hails Frances Tiafoe after first all-African-American ATP final at Houston

Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe contested in the first-ever all-African American men’s final in Open era at Houston, with the former triumphing in three sets 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 to capture the crown.

Speaking during the trophy presentation ceremony, Shelton hailed his compatriot as an “inspiration” for young children and players of color. The youngster said Tiafoe was an amazing representation of the demographic.

"You have been such an inspiration to kids, people of color in our sport, just an amazing representation," Ben Shelton said while addressing Frances Tiafoe.

Shelton went to thank Tiafoe for everything that he does for the sport of tennis and people of color, dubbing him a “selfless” person.

"And you've been that guy who always put on for us and always be selfless thinking about others kids younger than you," he continued. "So thanks for everything that you do for our sport and people who look like you and me."

He congratulated Tiafoe and his team on a great week, before jokingly apologizing for stopping him from winning consecutive titles.

“Great week Foe. Great job to you and your team,” Ben Shelton said. “I know this one stings, sorry you didn't go back-to-back titles, but you're that type of player who can go back to back. I want to see you do it again this year, hopefully in Stuttgart.”

Notably, Tiafoe was the defending champion in Houston, having lifted the trophy at the championships in 2023 after beating Tomas Martín Etcheverry in the summit clash.

"Screw you!” - Frances Tiafoe jokingly lashes out at Ben Shelton for beating him in Houston final

Frances Tiafoe during his speech at the trophy presentation ceremony reflected on the tough season, saying it was nice to finally be playing in the final.

He jokingly lashed out at Ben Shelton for trouncing him before expressing hope of building on the result going forward.

"It's been a really tough year and playing a final has been really great. It sucks we couldn't get it done. Screw you Ben!” Frances Tiafoe said.

"It would have been cool to get number four. We'll get that soon enough. Let's really build on this and let's have a good '24," he added.

Both Shelton and Tiafoe have had an underwhelming first quarter of the season with their win-loss records reading 15-7 and 10-8, respectively. Neither had made a final before Houston this year.