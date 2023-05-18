Ana Ivanovic and Boris Becker share heartfelt wishes on Father's Day

Former tennis champion Ana Ivanovic took to social media to celebrate her husband, Bastian Schweinsteiger, on the occasion of Father's Day, showering the former footballer with heartfelt praise.

The statement, shared via Twitter, came amid global Father's Day celebrations that saw numerous sports personalities and public figures mark the day dedicated to fathers worldwide.

In her May 18 Twitter post, Ivanovic penned a touching tribute to her husband, expressing gratitude for his supportive role in their family.

The tweet, which can be seen on Ivanovic's official Twitter page, reads:

"Giving our family so much joy of life, support and love. Thank you for being such a great role model and the best dad for our kids anyone could have asked for ❤️ #happyfathersday"

Ana Ivanovic @anaivanovic #happyfathersday Giving our family so much joy of life, support and love. Thank you for being such a great role model and the best dad for our kids anyone could have asked for Giving our family so much joy of life, support and love. Thank you for being such a great role model and the best dad for our kids anyone could have asked for ❤️ #happyfathersday https://t.co/Zgxf6oHJA3

The couple, who got married in July 2016, share two children together. Schweinsteiger is a former professional footballer who played for Bayern Munich and Manchester United. Meanwhile, Ivanovic is a former professional tennis player who was ranked No. 1 in the world in 2008.

The couple has frequently shared insights into their lives as parents on social media, providing fans with glimpses of their familial joy and happiness.

In other news, celebrated former World No. 1 tennis player Boris Becker also took to social media to express heartfelt joy and pride in his four children on the occasion of Father's Day.

Becker shared a touching post on Instagram on May 18, reflecting on his greatest achievements: his children. The post, shared on Becker's official Instagram account, reads:

"My four biggest achievements so far: thank you Noah, Elias, Anna & Amadeus for making me a proud dad every day! I also would like to sincerely express my gratitude and appreciation to Barbara, Angela and Sharlely for giving me the greatest gift of life. #FathersDay."

The six-time Grand Slam singles champion, who has three children—Noah, Elias, and Anna—from his previous relationships and one—Amadeus—with his ex-wife Sharlely, often shares insights into his life as a father, balancing his personal and professional lives in the public eye.

In his Father's Day post, Becker's appreciation for his children and their mothers emphasizes his commitment to his role as a father. This heartfelt message resonates with many of his followers, showcasing a more personal and tender side of the sporting legend.

A glimpse into Ana Ivanovic and Boris Becker's tennis legacies

Ana Ivanovic and Boris Becker (Left to Right)

Serbian sensation Ana Ivanovic, born November 6, 1987, stormed onto the international stage, culminating in a world No. 1 ranking in 2008. The pinnacle of Ivanovic's career came when she triumphed at the French Open the same year, securing her maiden and only Grand Slam title. Over her professional career spanning 2003 to 2016, she amassed 15 WTA titles, making her one of Serbia's most successful players.

On the other hand, Boris Becker, born November 22, 1967, etched his name in tennis folklore as the youngest Wimbledon champion at the age of 17 in 1985. The German juggernaut notched up a total of six Grand Slam titles, including three at Wimbledon, two at the Australian Open, and one at the US Open championships. His career spanned 1984 to 1999, with Becker achieving a highest ranking of world No. 1 in 1991.

Both Ivanovic and Becker have transcended their roles as players, with Ivanovic actively involved in children's charities and Becker taking up a successful coaching stint, including guiding Novak Djokovic to six Grand Slam titles. Their profound impact on tennis continues to be celebrated, shaping the sport's narrative worldwide.

Poll : 0 votes