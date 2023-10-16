Ana Ivanovic celebrates her brother Milos' birthday with a throwback picture

Ana Ivanovic recently shared a childhood picture of herself with her younger brother Milos on his birthday (October 16), showing their close bond and love.

In the picture, Ana and Milos can be seen smiling and holding a birthday cake with candles. Ana is wearing a white dress with a navy collar, while Milos is wearing a white T-shirt.

"Then as now - the best brother there is! 😊 Happy birthday, I wish you all the best ❤️," Ivanovic captioned the post.

Ivanovic is married to former soccer player Bastian Schweinsteiger, who played for Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and the German national team. The couple recently welcomed their third child in May this year.

Ivanovic is among the six nominees for the International Tennis Hall of Fame's Class of 2024. The Serb is joined by Rafael Nadal's coach Carlos Moya, who won the French Open in 1998. The other nominees are doubles specialists Leander Paes, Flavia Pennetta, Daniel Nestor, and Cara Black.

Journey through Ana Ivanovic's most memorable career highlights

Ana Ivanovic at the ASB Classic

Ana Ivanovic had a remarkable career that spanned over a decade. She joined the WTA tour in 2004 and claimed her first tour-level trophy the next year at Canberra International.

The Serb's breakthrough year was in 2008 when she made it to the finals of the Australian Open. She won her first Grand Slam at Roland Garros by defeating Dinara Safina in straight sets, 6-4, 6-3. The triumph also propelled her to the World No. 1 ranking for the first time in her career.

In the following years, Ivanovic faced challenges with her consistency, changing coaches, and back injuries. However, she did not give up and bounced back in 2012, reaching the finals of the Fed Cup and the quarterfinals of the US Open. She finished the year in the top 20.

The Serb has frequently teamed up with compatriot Novak Djokovic and the pair reached the finals of the Hopman Cup in 2013. Her performances remained solid as she ended 2014 within the top five and reached the semifinals at the French Open in 2015.

Ana Ivanovic retired from tennis in December 2016 after winning 15 WTA titles and made it to the WTA Finals three times (2007, 2008, and 2014). She is also involved in various charitable causes, such as UNICEF. The former World No. 1 collected over $15.5 million in career prize money, ranking her 25th on the all-time list.