Ana Ivanovic gets her hands on Starbucks' pumpkin spice latte that "everyone's obsessed with"

Former Serbian tennis player Ana Ivanovic took to social media to express her joy after getting her hands on Starbucks' popular Pumpkin Spice Latte drink.

The Pumpkin Spice Latte has become a best seller since Thanksgiving weekend, where pumpkin pie is a staple in almost every household. The former World No. 1 posted a picture of herself with the drink and said she finally got her hands on the drink everyone is obsessed about.

"Finally got that pumpkin spice latte everyone is so obsessed about," she captioned it with a winking eye and coffee cup emoticons.

Ana Ivanovic nominated to Hall of Fame

Ana Ivanovic with her husband Bastian Schweinsteiger at the French Open 2022.

Ana Ivanovic, the French Open champion in 2008, has been nominated for the 2023 International Tennis Hall of Fame.

Notably, her presence on the list of nominees was a formality, given that she was also nominated for the year 2022 too. However, Ivanovic failed to make the cut after the voting rounds and was eligible to have her name carried forward this year. Ivanovic was nominated for the prestigious award along with Carlos Moya, Daniel Nestor, Flavia Pennetta, Lisa Raymond, Cara Black, and Juan Carlos Ferrero.

The Serb won her only Grand Slam title at the 2008 French Open. She won 15 singles tour-level titles in her 13-year-long professional career. During her formative years, Ivanovic was a revelation, taking every tournament by storm.

Since 2000, Ana Ivanovic remains the only player to win more matches at the French Open before turning 21. The Serbian tennis player won 19 matches at Roland Garros before her 21st birthday. Current World No. 1 Iga Swiatek came close earlier this year with 18 wins at Roland Garros to her name.

Maria Sharapova, a two-time winner in Paris, had 16 wins, while two-time finalist Kim Clijsters had 14. Svetlana Kuznetsova, who won the 2009 edition, and four-time winner Justine Henin both had 12 wins before turning 21.

The Serb is married to German football Bastian Schweinsteiger and the duo exchanged vows in 2016. He was a part of the German football team that won the 2014 Fifa World Cup. He is the fourth-highest capped player for Germany (121) and is widely regarded as one of the greatest midfielders of all time. The 38-year-old was an integral part of German giants FC Bayern Munich for 17 years, scoring 68 goals in 500 matches.

Ana Ivanovic and Bastian Schweinsteiger have two sons, born in 2018 and 2019.

