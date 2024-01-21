Ana Ivanovic hits the slopes with husband Bastian Schweinsteiger in Austria, dons "speed suit" to keep up with him on skis

Ana Ivanovic and her husband, ex-soccer player Bastian Schweinsteiger, recently shared a few pictures of their ski trip to Kitzbuhel, a famous resort town in the Tyrolean Alps.

Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger, one of the most celebrated couples in sports, looked happy and relaxed as they posed on the slopes and enjoyed the scenery. The Serb, who retired from tennis in 2016, was the World No. 1 in 2008 and won the French Open that year.

Schweinsteiger, who hung up his boots in 2019, was a key member of the German national team that won the 2014 World Cup and also played for Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Chicago Fire.

The couple got married in 2016 and have three children together: Luca (2018), Leon (2019), and their third son, born in May 2023. Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger were recently seen in Kitzbuhel, Austria, which is a popular choice for ski lovers.

Ivanovic and Schweinsteiger recently posted two pictures on their Instagram account from the trop. In the first picture, the Serb can be seen in a bright orange outfit, standing on a snowy slope. In the second picture, she and her husband smile for a selfie together.

"Put my speed suit on to keep up with @bastianschweinsteiger 😅🧡⛷️" Ivanovic wrote.

A brief look at Ana Ivanovic's career

Ana Ivanovic at the 2015 French Open

Ana Ivanovic's tennis career spanned over a decade. After turning pro in 2003, she secured her first tour-level trophy at the Canberra International in 2005.

In 2008, Ivanovic reached the Australian Open finals and claimed her maiden Grand Slam title at the French Open, defeating Dinara Safina in straight sets and reaching World No. 1 that year.

Despite being pegged back by injuries multiple times, Ivanovic impressed in 2012, reaching the Fed Cup finals and the US Open quarterfinals. Ivanovic also partnered up with Novak Djokovic to help Serbia reach the Hopman Cup final in 2013.

The Serb concluded 2014 in the top five, reaching the French Open semifinals in 2015. In December 2016, Ana Ivanovic retired from professional tennis, with 15 WTA titles and three WTA Finals appearances (2007, 2008, and 2014).