Ana Ivanovic, husband Bastian Schweinsteiger, and their 3 children get into the holiday spirit at their "Christmas bakery"

Former world no.1 Ana Ivanovic and her husband, along with their three children, shared a glimpse of how the holiday season is going. Christmas is only a few days away, with everyone preparing for the festivities.

On Saturday, the 2008 French Open champion and her husband, Bastian Schweinsteiger, shared a couple of photos on their social media accounts about how they are spending the holiday season.

In Bastian Schweinsteiger's post, the image featured his and Ana Ivanovic's hands, along with the hands of their three children, mixing and molding dough on a wooden baking tray.

“Welcome to the Christmas bakery,” Swienstieger said in the captioned of the image

Ana Ivanovic humorously commented on the post, alleging that Schweinsteiger photoshopped his hand into the image.

“Why did you photoshop your hand in,” Ivanovic said

On Ana Ivanovic's Instagram account, she also made another post about their "Christmas bakery" on Saturday. She captioned that it was some last Christmas baking and that she is already feeling the Christmas magic. She held a wooden baking tray with bread neatly arranged on it.

“Some last Christmas baking - already feeling the Christmas magic,” she said

Ivanovic got married to former Manchester United and Bayern Munich midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger in July 2016. The couple has three sons: Luca (born in 2018), Leon (born in 2019), and their third son, born in May 2023.

Ana Ivanovic won the 2008 French Open during her career

French Open - Roland Garros 2008 Day Fourteen

Ivanovic had a successful career. She turned pro in 2003 and retired in December 2016. She was able to clinch 15 career titles, including the 2008 French Open.

In the first round of the 2008 French Open, Ivanovic defeated Sweden's Sofia Arvidsson, and she went on to defeat Lucie Šafářová, Caroline Wozniacki, and Petra Cetkovská in the second, third, and fourth rounds. She defeated them all in straight sets.

Ivanovic competed against Swedish tennis player Patty Schnyder in the quarterfinal. The match ended 6-3, 6-2 in favor of the Serb.

In the semifinal, Jelena Janković was Ana Ivanovic's opponent. It was the only match in which she dropped a set. Ivanovic defeated her compatriot 6-4, 3-6, 6-4 to set up an encounter with Dinara Safina in the final.

In the final, Ivanovic defeated Dinara Safina 6-4, 6-3 to clinch her first and only Grand Slam title.

In that same year, she also reached the final of the Australian Open. En route to the final, she defeated Sorana Cîrstea, Tathiana Garbin, Katarina Srebotnik, Caroline Wozniacki, Venus Williams, and Daniela Hantuchová. In the final, she lost to Russian tennis icon Maria Sharapova.