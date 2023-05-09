Former World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic delighted fans on Tuesday by announcing that she has become a mother for the third time. The Serb married German World Cup-winning footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger in 2016 and the couple have two sons already, one born in 2018 and the other in 2019.

Ivanovic had announced her third pregnancy on social media earlier this year and had often shared images of her baby bump. Taking to Instagram on May 9, the 35-year-old shared a video where, she, Schweinsteiger and their sons welcomed their new family member in adorable fashion, unclasping their enclosed hands one by one until the baby's hand was shown.

The gender of the child is yet to be revealed by the couple.

"Hello world. Our hearts are full of love," Ivanovic's caption read.

Ana Ivanovic won 15 WTA singles titles throughout her career

Ana Ivanovic at the 2022 Laver Cup

Ana Ivanovic won 15 WTA singles titles throughout her career, the biggest of which was undoubtedly the French Open in 2008, where she triumphed over Dinara Safina in the final. She also reached two other Grand Slam finals -- at that year's Australian Open and the previous year's Roland Garros.

Apart from her Major triumph, Ivanovic also won the Indian Wells Open in 2007 and the Canadian Open in 2006. The Serb announced her retirement from tennis in 2016, aged only 29, following a disastrous run of form that year.

Ivanovic recently spoke about her decision to retire via an Instagram post, stating that while quitting the sport was a tough choice to make, it was one she never regretted.

"A really tough decision that I made 6 years ago, but never regretted. Stepping back from my career was hard, but that doesn’t mean that tennis hasn’t remained my passion after all," Ana Ivanovic said.

The former World No. 1 claimed that she was struggling with injuries at the time and felt that she could never get herself back at the top.

"I think it's always a very hard moment in your career when you make that decision but to be honest, last year or over a year, I was really struggling with lot of injuries and I felt like I could never get myself back in shape to be in the top and I really felt it was time for me to step back and to look for other opportuinites and other wishes that I had for starting a different career," Ana Ivanovic said.

