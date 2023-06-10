Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova have been commended by the tennis world after they played a match for the ages in the final of the 2023 French Open.
Swiatek successfully secured another Grand Slam crown to her name after overpowering Muchova on Saturday. The breathtaking three-setter came to an end after the Pole made a comeback from two games down in the decider and raced to the finish line with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 scoreline.
The 22-year-old has emerged prestigious at Roland Garros for the third time, having won the 2020 and 2022 editions previously. Upon winning the championship, Iga Swiatek immediately burst into tears as reality kicked in but later, she found her composure and gave a warm hug to her opponent before embracing the 2023 Roland Garros crown.
Her glorious victory at the Court Philippe-Chatrier left the tennis world in awe of the four-time Major champion's achievement. Furthermore, they lent their insight into how the Polish tennis star has come this far.
Rennae Stubbs was of the opinion that Iga Swiatek enjoying the upper hand because of her unparalleled speed of movement, saying:
"@iga_swiatek speed is so much of the reason people struggle against her, oh & that she also hits the sh-t out of the ball too. The pressure on you and your shots are enormous. Muchova over hitting a few today because of her movement & also nerves in your 1st slam final a factor."
Former tennis player Pam Shriver was in awe of Swiatek's record of winning her first seven sets in Grand Slam finals -- the first player in the Open Era to achieve the feat.
"The goats of tennis usually perform well in their early major finals. Iga now becomes first to win the first seven sets played in her major finals. Is this a WTA and ATP record? Outstanding pressure performances," Shriver said.
Here are some more congratulatory notes left by the tennis world for Iga Swiatek as well as Karolina Muchova:
Iga Swiatek retains World No. 1 spot after French Open
Iga Swiatek has retained her World No. 1 ranking after her triumph at the 2023 Roland Garros. At the moment, the Pole has a 900+ point lead over second-placed Aryna Sabalenka.
Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina will rise to a career-high World No. 3 on Monday when the rankings are refreshed. Karolina Muchova, the losing finalist, will also rise to a career-high World No. 16 next week.