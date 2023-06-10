Iga Swiatek and Karolina Muchova have been commended by the tennis world after they played a match for the ages in the final of the 2023 French Open.

Swiatek successfully secured another Grand Slam crown to her name after overpowering Muchova on Saturday. The breathtaking three-setter came to an end after the Pole made a comeback from two games down in the decider and raced to the finish line with a 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 scoreline.

The 22-year-old has emerged prestigious at Roland Garros for the third time, having won the 2020 and 2022 editions previously. Upon winning the championship, Iga Swiatek immediately burst into tears as reality kicked in but later, she found her composure and gave a warm hug to her opponent before embracing the 2023 Roland Garros crown.

Her glorious victory at the Court Philippe-Chatrier left the tennis world in awe of the four-time Major champion's achievement. Furthermore, they lent their insight into how the Polish tennis star has come this far.

Rennae Stubbs was of the opinion that Iga Swiatek enjoying the upper hand because of her unparalleled speed of movement, saying:

"@iga_swiatek speed is so much of the reason people struggle against her, oh & that she also hits the sh-t out of the ball too. The pressure on you and your shots are enormous. Muchova over hitting a few today because of her movement & also nerves in your 1st slam final a factor."

"@iga_swiatek speed is so much of the reason people struggle against her, oh & that she also hits the sh-t out of the ball too. The pressure on you and your shots are enormous. Muchova over hitting a few today because of her movement & also nerves in your 1st slam final a factor."

Former tennis player Pam Shriver was in awe of Swiatek's record of winning her first seven sets in Grand Slam finals -- the first player in the Open Era to achieve the feat.

"The goats of tennis usually perform well in their early major finals. Iga now becomes first to win the first seven sets played in her major finals. Is this a WTA and ATP record? Outstanding pressure performances," Shriver said.

"The goats of tennis usually perform well in their early major finals. Iga now becomes first to win the first seven sets played in her major finals. Is this a WTA and ATP record? Outstanding pressure performances," Shriver said.

Here are some more congratulatory notes left by the tennis world for Iga Swiatek as well as Karolina Muchova:

James Blake @JRBlake Congratulations @iga_swiatek what an incredible accomplishment. And your ability and poise sometimes makes people forget what you are able to do at such a young age. What a treat we are all in for to continue watching you make history.

Rennae Stubbs 🟦👍🏼 @rennaestubbs Shame it had to end like that. What a great comeback from @karomuchova7 but in the end, you cannot buy experience and that's what in end won @iga_swiatek that match. Her ability to stay composed under extreme pressure. Well done ladies! I love this sport so much. @rolandgarros

Ana Ivanovic @anaivanovic



has always put pressure on with her strong, calm and composed play. But in the end the persistent play of

Congrats for your 4th Grand Slam title!

Ana Ivanovic @anaivanovic What a great final! @rolandgarros @karomuchova7 has always put pressure on with her strong, calm and composed play. But in the end the persistent play of @iga_swiatek prevailed. Congrats for your 4th Grand Slam title! It's nice to see tennis getting more aggressive again

Brad Gilbert @bgtennisnation Iga Pop 1st player in 16 years to go back to back @rolandgarros now with her 3rd title at 22, wonder @PatrickMcEnroe 7 1/2ish over-under for titles in Paris congratulations

Martina Navratilova @Martina Congrats to @iga_swiatek , what a champion and oh so young. @karomuchova7 played a great match and came so close but the Champ came through

Patrick McEnroe @PatrickMcEnroe



Tremendous comeback from Muchova…and



Patrick McEnroe @PatrickMcEnroe Excellent final from both players. Tremendous comeback from Muchova…and @iga_swiatek delivers in the clutch # 4 for Iga….

Iga Swiatek retains World No. 1 spot after French Open

2023 French Open - Day Fourteen

Iga Swiatek has retained her World No. 1 ranking after her triumph at the 2023 Roland Garros. At the moment, the Pole has a 900+ point lead over second-placed Aryna Sabalenka.

Meanwhile, Elena Rybakina will rise to a career-high World No. 3 on Monday when the rankings are refreshed. Karolina Muchova, the losing finalist, will also rise to a career-high World No. 16 next week.

