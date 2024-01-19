Ana Ivanovic pens heartfelt birthday message for Angelique Kerber, hails her as an "amazing, inspiring woman"

Ana Ivanovic sent warm birthday wishes to Angelique Kerber with a heartfelt message beside a photo of them on-court back in the day.

Arguably one of the most well-liked people on tour, the three-time Grand Slam winner turned 36 years old yesterday (January 18). Since turning pro in 2003, Kerber has evolved into not only a prolific tennis player but also an incredible human being.

She recently made her way into the WTA Tour moms Club after announcing the birth of her daughter Liana roughly a month after her 35th birthday last year.

As it dawned on her birthday this year, retired Serbian tennis star Ana Ivanovic took to her Instagram to pen a heartwarming wish for the German. Ivanovic shared a throwback image from their duel at the 2013 Fed Cup, with a caption that described Kerber as an "amazing, inspiring woman."

"Happy birthday @angie.kerber. Lots of love and all the best wishes to this amazing, inspiring women," Ana Ivanovic wrote.

Ana Ivanovic wishes Angelique Kerber for her 36th birthday

The pair maintained a good friendship during their playing days and faced off seven times on tour. The Serbian won their first meeting at Hassel in 2006 and their last one before her retirement at Tokyo in 2014. She also leads their head-to-head 5-2. They have surprisingly never faced off at a Grand Slam.

Angelique Kerber excited to see many moms back on tour

Angelique Kerber during her round one singles match against Danielle Collins at the 2024 Australian Open - Getty Images

Former world No. 1 Angelique Kerber returned to the tour for the first time in 18 months at the 2024 United Cup. She welcomed the birth of her first child, daughter Liana, in February last year.

Speaking to the press after her first-round defeat to Danielle Collins, Kerber looked in high spirits despite the disappointment of the three-set loss.

Divulging into how "different" it feels to be back as a mom on tour, Kerber conceded that was nice to see other moms back on tour too, including the likes of Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, and Victoria Azarenka.

"It is for sure different to be back to like this, but it's nice to see so many moms back on tour," Kerber said.

She also said that motherhood has relaxed her and joked that maybe everybody else on tour appreciates her more now.

"I am also more relaxed, and I think they appreciate it," Kerber said.

While it is unknown as of yet what lies ahead for Kerber, we can be sure she's going to enjoy whatever little time off she has with her daughter.