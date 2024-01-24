Ana Ivanovic picks Aryna Sabalenka over Coco Gauff and Zheng Qinwen over Dayana Yastremska to reach Australian Open final

Former World No.1 Ana Ivanovic has made predictions for the 2024 Australian Open final by backing Aryna Sabalenka to win over Coco Gauff and Zheng Qinwen to defeat Dayana Yastremska in the semifinals. The matches are scheduled for Thursday (January 25).

Ivanovic retired from tennis in 2016, having won the 2008 French Open and being the runner-up at the Australian Open the same year, where she was defeated by Maria Sharapova.

On Wednesday, January 24, Ivanovic posted on her X (formerly Twitter) account, sharing her predictions for the outcome of the Melbourne Major's women's singles semifinal matches.

She wrote:

"Semi-finals are always something very special for every player - especially when it’s a Grand Slam. As @AustralianOpen semis are coming up I am really excited and wishing all athletes lots of luck! My guess, @SabalenkaA and #Zheng are going to the finals, what do you think?"

Expand Tweet

Aryna Sabalenka is aiming for her second Australian Open title, having won it in 2023. Coco Gauff and Zheng are experiencing their most successful campaigns at the Happy Slam by reaching the semifinals.

Meanwhile, Dayana Yastremska, the surprise of the tournament, has made history as the first qualifier in 45 years to reach the Australian Open semifinals since Christine Dorey in 1978. Should the Ukrainian succeed in lifting the trophy, she will become the second player in tennis history to win a Major as a qualifier after Emma Raducanu (2021 US Open).

"After the US Open, I really wanted that revenge" - Aryna Sabalenka on facing Coco Gauff in the Australian Open semifinal

Aryna Sabalenka (L) and Coco Gauff at 2023 US Open

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff are set to face off in the Australian Open semifinal. Sabalenka mentioned recently that she sees this as an opportunity for revenge after losing to the teenager in the 2023 US Open final.

Speaking to the press following her quarterfinal match against Barbora Krejcíkova, the 25-year-old expressed excitement about playing Gauff in the semifinal and said that greatly anticipates the match.

"After the US Open, I really wanted that revenge, It's always a great battle against Coco, really great fights. I'm happy to play her and I'm super excited to play the semi-final match," Sabalenka said.

"She's moving really well. Everything you do on the court is coming back. She's a great player, and I'm really excited to play her," She added.

Sabalenka and Gauff have faced each other six times on the WTA Tour, with the American emerging victorious in four instances.

Both players entered the Australian Open in excellent form, with Sabalenka reaching the final of the Brisbane International, and Gauff securing her first trophy of the season at the ASB Classic in Auckland.