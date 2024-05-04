Ana Ivanovic picks the winner between Iga Swiatek & Aryna Sabalenka in 'really close' Madrid Open 2024 final

With Iga Swiatek set to take on Aryna Sabalenka in the final of the 2024 Madrid Open, former World No. 1 Ana Ivanovic has given her verdict on who she believes will take home the title.

In a repeat of last year's final, Swiatek will lock horns with the World No. 2 in the lookout for her first Madrid title. Defending champion Sabalenka, meanwhile, has two titles, having also won the 2021 edition.

Along the way to the summit clash, Swiatek downed the likes of Sara Sorribes Tormo, Beatriz Haddad Maia and Madison Keys, dropping only one set (against Haddad Maia) before the final. Sabalenka, by contrast, has played three setters in four of her five matches, including against Danielle Collins and Elena Rybakina.

On Saturday, the duo will meet for the 10th time on the WTA Tour, with the World No. 1 leading their head-to-head 6-3. They last met at the WTA Finals last year, where Iga Swiatek prevailed in straight sets.

Despite the statistics being in the four-time Grand Slam champion's favor, Ivanovic has picked Aryna Sabalenka to recreate 2023's result, even if she expects a "really close" battle between the top 2 again. Back then, Sabalenka needed three sets to beat Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-3.

"What an exciting matchup in the #MMOPEN women’s final. It’s going to be a really close call, but I think Aryna Sabalenka will defend her title and prevail over Iga Swiatek," Ivanovic said via Twitter. "Can't wait."

