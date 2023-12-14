Ana Ivanovic's idol Monica Seles reacts to Serb sharing her inspirational story about fulfilling childhood dreams

Ana Ivanovic recently shared her inspirational story about making her childhood dreams come true, reminiscing about her younger days before becoming a tennis professional with many accolades to her name.

Ivanovic is a former World No. 1 and has won 15 WTA titles, including the 2008 French Open singles title. She was named one of the "30 Legends of Women's Tennis: Past, Present, and Future" by Time magazine in 2011 and was also announced as the best female tennis player in Serbia for the year 2012. The Serbian announced her retirement on 28 December 2016

On Thursday, December 14, she took to twitter to post an an ode to her career, from a young kid dreaming of making it big one day to becoming a Grand Slam winner and World No. 1.

The post was captioned:

"Dreams are here to be fulfilled."

Expand Tweet

Tennis Legend Monica Seles replied to Ivanovic's tweet, saying:

"Absolutely , Thanks for sharing this."

Expand Tweet

A reply from Monica Seles will be very special for Ana Ivanovic, as Ivanovic revealed that the reason she started playing tennis was because of the former. Ivanovic picked up a racket at the age of 5 after watching the Yugoslavian play on television.

“I really just try to enjoy the game and hope that I can inspire young kids. I started playing tennis because of Monica Seles and I try to promote the sport in the best possible way,” Ivanovic had previously said, as quoted by the Gulf News.

A look into the teenage career of Monica Seles

Seles won 8 Grand Slams in her teens

Monica Seles turned pro at the age of 15 in 1989 and also won her first career title in the same year in Houston, where she upset Chris Evert in the final. She reached the semifinals of the French Open the same year, where she lost to Steffi Graf. She ended the year as World No. 6.

In 1990, Seles went on a 36-match winning streak where she won a total of 6 titles - Lipton Player's Championships, U.S Hard Court Championships, Eckerd Open, Italian Open, Lufthansa Cup, and French Open. She defeated Steffi Graf in straight sets in the final of the French Open to become the youngest player to win the singles titles at 16 years and 6 months, and finished the year as World No. 2.

In 1991, Seles started by winning the Australian Open and capturing the World No. 1 spot. She successfully defended her French Open by defeating Arantxa Sanchez Vicario in the final. She won her third Grand Slam that year by defeating Martina Navratilova in the US Open final. She won 10 out of 16 tournaments she played that year and reached the final in each one.

In 1992, Monica Seles reached the finals of all 4 Grand Slams and defended all of her Majors. She reached her first ever Wimbledon final, where she lost to Steffi Graf. In her first 4 years as a professional, she won 30 titles, including 8 Grand Slams. Seles achieved all this before turning 20.