Ana Ivanovic proudly flaunted her baby bump in her latest pregnancy update on social media.

Ivanovic and her husband, former German footballer Bastian Schweinsteiger, tied the knot in 2016 in Venice, Italy. Two years later, the couple were blessed with their first child, a son named Luka. Just a year later, they joyfully announced the birth of their second son, Leon.

Ivanovic announced in February that she and Schweinsteiger were expecting their third child. On Tuesday, April 18, the former World No. 1, took to social media to proudly flaunt her growing bump in the latest pregnancy update.

"My joy grows from day to day ... and my belly does too," Ana Ivanovic captioned her Instagram post.

The Serb played her final professional match in the first round of the 2016 US Open, where she lost to Denisa Allertova in straight sets. Due to persistent injuries that had been affecting her game, Ivanovic ultimately decided to retire from professional tennis in late December of that same year.

Since retiring, the now 35-year-old has shifted her focus to motherhood and entrepreneurship in the skincare industry. She is the proud owner of a cosmetics line called Ana Ivanovic Natural Performance.

In October 2022, Ivanovic received a nomination for the prestigious 2023 International Tennis Hall of Fame. She was nominated alongside Carlos Moya, Daniel Nestor, Flavia Pennetta, Lisa Raymond, Cara Black, and Juan Carlos Ferrero.

"People actually can trust and afford" - Ana Ivanovic about her skincare brand

Since retiring from professional tennis in 2016, Ana Ivanovic has successfully transitioned into the beauty industry with her organic and sustainable skincare brand. Her brand, Ana Ivanovic Natural Performance, was launched in September 2022.

To ensure the highest quality products, Ivanovic has partnered with the renowned Judith Williams Cosmetics team. The brand is based out of the Cura Cosmetics offices in Innsbruck, Austria, where they are dedicated to creating effective and eco-friendly skincare solutions.

Ivanovic once said she was on the hunt for organic and environmentally sustainable skincare products, which is why she set out to create her own brand.

"I was always searching the perfect skincare for myself. I also wanted something organic and sustainable -- these things are becoming super-important, people are more and more aware of them,” she said.

She emphasized that her brand strives to produce cosmetic products that are both affordable and dependable.

"This was very important to create something that works, that people actually can trust and afford," Ivanovic added.

