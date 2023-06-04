Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova has laughed off her possible return to Wimbledon this year, stating that the tournament organizers are not very likely to give her a wildcard amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war.

Currently in action at the French Open, the Russian booked her spot in the quarterfinals with a stunning 3-6, 7-6(3), 6-3 win over 28th seed Elise Mertens on Sunday. Ranked World No. 333 at the moment after missing most of 2022 due to injury, the 31-year-old has reached the quarterfinals of a Grand Slam for the first time since the 2020 Australian Open.

Despite the big boost she will get in her rankings from her Paris antics, it will not be enough for the former French Open finalist to get an entry into Wimbledon, seeing as the entry list for the tournament is shut before Roland Garros.

Addressing the issue at her press conference after her win over Mertens, one journalist asked Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova whether she will be requesting a wildcard from the organizers at SW19.

While she initially found it funny, especially due to the fact that Wimbledon banned Russian and Belarusians from participating last year, the former World No. 11 was quick to admit that she will try to see if it were possible in the coming days.

"Are you serious?" Pavlyuchenkova laughed. "Do you think after the situation last year [Wimbledon] would give me a wildcard this year? I can try and ask. Actually, you're right, thank you. I will try and ask, and I'll let you know in the next press conference. Fingers crossed."

Pavlyuchenkova was also not eligible to enter the main draw at Wimbledon through her protected ranking, as she had already used up the two chances she had the Australian Open and the French Open this season.

The Russian further opined that with Wimbledon all but out of the question, she will be skipping the entire grass swing and focusing on the upcoming North American hardcourt swing after the French Open.

"First of all, I have [a visa]. Second of all, I'm not worried because I'm not going to Wimbledon this year, because my protected ranking allowed me to play only two Grand Slams, and Roland Garros is my second Grand Slam," Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova said.

"So since the deadline was close before Roland Garros, even with the new ranking points that I got from Roland Garros, I'm not qualifying for Wimbledon. Because they are using my old ranking which is like 400, so there is no way I can get in. So no grass season for me this year," she added.

"When you're lower-ranked player you don't have much choice" - Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

2023 French Open - Day Eight

Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova then spoke about the difficulties of navigating practice court allotments and life on tour in general as a lower-ranked player compared to a higher-ranked player. The Russian admitted that it was not a pleasant experience, adding that lower-ranked players don't have a say in the matter most times.

At the same time, she did not think it was something she allowed to affect her mental game, as she tried her best to focus on keeping her feet on the ground and working hard to get back to the top.

"I was thinking about it, and I think it's difficult. But again, I'm not in the position to complain or to ask for better courts. I just, you know, feet on the ground, working hard, fighting and trying to get my place there, sort of, you know," Pavlyuchenkova said.

"Unfortunately, like, when you're lower-ranked player you don't have much choice. Most of the time I practice off-site actually here. Again, I'm not complaining, since you ask, so I just reply, but there is a slight difference in courts for sure. Especially, as I said, just the space, because center court obviously is way bigger. So even the sound of the ball and everything, the bounce just feels different," she added.

