  Anastasia Potapova shows up to support Tallon Griekspoor yet again in Indian Wells just days apart

Anastasia Potapova shows up to support Tallon Griekspoor yet again in Indian Wells just days apart

By Diego Peralta
Modified Mar 13, 2025 23:28 GMT
Anastasia Potapova was seen in Griekspoor
Anastasia Potapova was seen in Griekspoor's box during the BNP Paribas Open - Image Source: Getty Images

Anastasia Potapova was seen in Tallon Griekspoor's box during this year's edition of the BNP Paribas Open. The Dutch player is currently looking to win his first ATP Masters 1000 tournament at the highly coveted component of the Sunshine Double. Potapova's appearance in the coaching box arrives after recent rumors of the pair possibly being a couple in the tennis circuit.

Anastasia Potapova hasn't confirmed if she's currently in a romantic relationship with Tallon Griekspoor. But judging by the fact that the WTA star has been seen in the Dutch's coaching box in more than one recent tournament, it's easy to understand why fans of the sport have come up with speculation.

The relationship between Anastasia Potapova and Tallon Griekspoor hasn't been officially confirmed by either tennis player. Notably, some other tennis couples started out as mere visitors to each other's matches. For instance, Gael Monfils and Elina Svitolina kept their relationship status private before eventually revealing it to the press and the public.

Regardless of the relationship Anastasia Potapova and Tallon Griekspoor share, it's nice to see two professional tennis players supporting each other in one of the most important tournaments of the season. The BNP Paribas Open is just getting started. At least when it comes to the men's circuit, the first ATP Masters 1000 of the season is a crucial point in the tennis calendar.

How did Anastasia Potapova and Tallon Griekspoor perform at Indian Wells?

Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day Two - Source: Getty
Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships - Day Two - Source: Getty

Anastasia Potapova was looking to win the first WTA 1000 event of her career during this year's edition of the BNP Paribas Open. She got off to a good start, battling her way to a three-set victory over Spain's Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Unfortunately for the Russian, Madison Keys was on her way. The American's Grand Slam pedigree makes her a formidable opponent when focused, and she showcased the same as she served Potapova a bagel in her two-set win.

Tallon Griekspoor gave his best effort at this year's edition of the BNP Paribas Open, but that wasn't enough to defeat Holger Rune in the quarterfinals. Nevertheless, Griekspoor shouldn't be disappointed in his performance at Indian Wells, especially after his inspiring run, which included notable victories over 29th seed Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard and, more specifically, World No. 2 (and top seed) Alexander Zverev.

Now that both Alexandra Potapova and Tallon Griekspoor have lost at the BNP Paribas Open, the players should be getting ready to travel to Miami for the next big event of the professional tennis season. Fans will keep their eyes peeled for the duo to watch how they progress and, subsequently, how their relationship unfurls.

Edited by Riddhiman Sarkar
