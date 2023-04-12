Anastasia Potapova has shared her thoughts on Russian and Belarusian players being required to sign a neutrality agreement in order to be able to compete at Wimbledon 2023.

On March 31, the All England Club and the Lawn Tennis Association (AELTC) announced their decision to overturn the ban on Russian and Belarusian players and allow them to contest the 2023 Wimbledon title.

However, the AELTC has made it clear that players from Russia and Belarus will only be allowed to participate in Wimbledon 2023 under a neutral flag. In addition, these players and their support staff will be required to sign a neutrality agreement that explicitly forbids them from showing any support toward the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

In an interview with Championat, Anastasia Potapova expressed her doubts about the effectiveness of such an agreement, stating that it would not lead to any tangible change.

“I read a lot about this in the media, but nobody in the WTA approached me to say anything, to give me a piece of paper to sign. If necessary, I will sign, but what will be easier with that signature? Nothing will end, nothing will change," Potapova said.

The 22-year-old also reiterated her stance in opposition to the Russia-Ukraine war.

"I have repeatedly expressed my opinion about everything that happens, I am against the war like any reasonable person," she added.

Despite questioning the efficacy of the agreement, Anastasia Potapova stated that if such an agreement was necessary in order to compete at Wimbledon, all Russian and Belarusian players would sign it.

"If it is necessary to sign to go to Wimbledon, we will all do it, in the end we are athletes and we want to play as much as possible, especially in Grand Slam tournaments," she said.

"It's her choice and I respect her, nothing more" - Anastasia Potapova on her fractured relationship with Ukraine's Marta Kostyuk

Anastasia Potapova at the 2023 Miami Open

In the same interview, Anastasia Potapova opened up about her relationship with Marta Kostyuk, stating that they used to be good friends until Kostyuk chose to distance herself from her and other Russian and Belarusian players.

“We were quite friends, we all got along very well with Marta, but unfortunately, this person decided to change her mind, but not just with me. It was something for no reason, but it's not for me to judge her, it's her choice and I respect her, nothing more. If it's easier for her that way, then I accept her, she doesn't mean hot or cold to me," Anastasia Potapova said.

Marta Kostyuk has been vocal about the lack of support Ukrainian players have received from tennis' governing bodies. In the wake of Wimbledon's decision, Kostyuk, along with compatriots Lesia Tsurenko and Elina Svitolina, held a meeting with the WTA to address their grievances about the Russian and Belarusian players' continued participation on the tour.

