Andre Agassi & Coco Gauff's ex-coach gives his verdict after $8.8B-worth Warriors' coach calls for more traveling violations from NBA officials

Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert highlighted the issue of traveling violations not being called in the NBA after Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr said he did not understand why officials were not taught to enforce the rule.

Gilbert, who also coached Andre Agassi, aired his views on the NBA step rule for dunks and layups after Kerr made his views on the referees public. The Warriors, valued at $8.8 billion according to Forbes, cruised to a 119-101 victory against the Charlotte Hornets on Monday.

An irate Kerr, who received a technical foul for shouting at an official for not calling what was in his opinion a travel violation, spoke about the incident after his side's win.

"Warriors' Steve Kerr wants more traveling violations called - ESPN 1000% agree especially the euro step has to be traveling and no 3 steps on break away dunks layups," Brad Gilbert wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Gilbert, who is a fan of the Golden State Warriors, took to social media following Steve Kerr's appeal asking for NBA officials to be taught to look at the players' footwork.

While asserting that the officials did a "great job" with regard to their communication, Kerr pointed out that five to six travels a game are not called while also adding that the violations were spotted by fans.

"I don't understand why we are not teaching our officials to call travel in this league. They do a great job and work their tails off and communicate well, but I see five or six travels a game that aren't called," he observed.

"You know it's a problem when there are like a hundred fans in the stands and every coach on the sideline when I'm watching film and everyone is [signaling for a travel call]. Everyone is seeing it, so we are clearly not teaching as a league our officials to look at the feet," Kerr said.

Who can Coco Gauff expect to take on at the 2025 Indian Wells Open?

Coco Gauff in action at the BNP Paribas Open semifinal of 2024 - Source: Getty

Coco Gauff, who made it to the semifinals of the 2024 Indian Wells Masters before going down to Maria Sakkari, will be looking to tilt the scales against the Greek player this time round.

A potential third-round clash with Sakkari is on the cards at Indian Wells if Gauff manages to overcome Emma Raducanu in the second round.

A quarterfinal encounter against compatriot and 2025 Australian Open champion Madison Keys beckons for Gauff provided she prevails in her fourth-round match.

Coco Gauff may run into Aryna Sabalenka in the semifinals of the Indian Wells Masters with a victory against the Belarusian setting the stage for a possible dream final against Iga Swiatek.

Gauff, who began the 2025 season with the Australian Open, went down to Paula Badosa in the quarterfinals at Melbourne Park. The WTA World No. 3 was then forced to make early exits at the Qatar Open and the Dubai Tennis Championships following opening-round losses in both tournaments.

