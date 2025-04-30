Andre Agassi & Coco Gauff's ex-coach gives his verdict on Iga Swiatek's tough Madison Keys win at Madrid Open

Iga Swiatek got the better of Madison Keys in the Madrid Open quarterfinal after being bageled in the first set. Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff's ex-coach, Brad Gilbert, later gave his verdict on the comeback triumph.

Swiatek took on Keys in the quarterfinal at the WTA 1000 event in Madrid on Wednesday, April 30. It was a rematch of their thrilling Australian Open semifinal, which went the American's way.

The match in Madrid also had a similar outcome written over it as Keys bagged the first set 6-0. Reacting to this, Gilbert wrote on X:

"Wow just turning on match Madison Ave Keys 🔑 drops a bagel 🥯 in 1st set vs Iga Pop who has 3-0 H2H on clay and had not dropped a set before today"

The World No. 2, who has an enormous amount of points to defend in the coming weeks, looked down, but she was not out. Swiatek rallied to continue her title defence and managed to win the next two sets 6-3, 6-2.

After her triumph, Gilbert shared his views on X:

"Good turnaround from Iga Pop looks like tricky conditions on Madrid today," he wrote.

Iga Swiatek believes she was not "that bad" in the set she got bageled by Madison Keys at the Madrid Open

Iga Swiatek and Madison Keys at the Madrid Open - Source: Getty

Iga Swiatek assessed her comeback victory over Madison Keys in the Madrid Open quarterfinal by claiming it was one of the weirdest matches of her career. She also believes that she was not "that bad" in the first set that she lost 0-6.

"Honestly, it was one of the weirdest matches I’ve ever played," Swiatek said in her on-court interview. "I didn’t feel like [the first set] was that bad. I felt the ball well -- it just went super long... I tried to play a bit shorter, and with some mistakes by Maddy, the momentum changed in the end. I’m happy that I did it."

Iga Swiatek has faced a dip in form since the end of last year’s clay-court swing, having not reached a final since winning the 2024 French Open. Her dominant run on clay in 2024, which included titles at the Madrid Open, Italian Open, and Roland Garros, means she now faces the challenge of defending 4000 ranking points this season.

So far, she is on track, continuing her title defence in Madrid. Up next, she will face fourth seed Coco Gauff in the semifinals, after the American got past Mirra Andreeva.

