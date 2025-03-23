Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff's ex-coach lauds "tremendous effort" from Joao Fonseca amid Brazilian's sparkling Miami Open run

Joao Fonseca's stellar run to the third round of the ongoing 2025 Miami Open has prompted Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff's ex-coach Brad Gilbert to deliver an overwhelmingly positive reaction. Fonseca, backed vociferously by his fans at the ATP Masters 1000 event, has so far defeated fellow prodigy Learner Tien and most recently, No. 19 seed Ugo Humbert.

Ad

18-year-old Joao Fonseca began his 2025 Miami Open campaign with a 6-7(1), 6-3, 6-4, comeback win over Learner Tien. In the second round, he registered a relatively comfortable 6-4, 6-3 victory against Ugo Humbert. The Brazilian is now set to lock horns with No. 10 seed Alex de Minaur in the third round on Saturday.

Impressed by Joao Fonseca's performances so far in Miami, Andre Agassi and Coco Gauff's former coach Brad Gilbert wrote (via his X, formerly Twitter handle):

Ad

Trending

"Live ATP Race tremendous effort from Joseca taking out rattle &Humbert to make 3rd rd ⁦@MiamiOpen⁩ now up to 17th place on the yearend race, really interesting 🤨 3rd rd potential little demon 😈"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Gilbert led Agassi to six of the American tennis legend's eight Grand Slam titles. In 2023, he spearheaded Gauff's charge to her maiden Major title triumph at the US Open.

Fonseca's rise on the ATP Tour has been meteoric. The Brazilian won his first-ever ATP Tour-level title earlier this year at the Argentina Open and is currently ranked at World No. 60. Depending on how far he goes in Miami, his ranking can significantly improve.

Ad

After his comprehensive win over Humbert, Fonseca spoke up about his thoughts on his rapid rise in pro tennis and who he idolized growing up.

"Three years ago, I was the one asking for autographs" - Joao Fonseca after Miami Open 2R win

Joao Fonseca (Source: Getty)

In a candid conversation with Tennis Channel following his victory against Ugo Humbert in the second round of the 2025 Miami Open on Friday, Joao Fonseca expressed his disbelief at swift ascension up the professional tennis ladder.

Ad

"It's difficult to say this because three years ago I was the one asking for autographs and now kids are asking me for my autograph saying I'm their hero, I'm their inspiration," Fonseca said.

The 18-year-old went on to talk about his admiration for the legendary Roger Federer as well as his veteran compatriot Gustavo Kuerten, who is sometimes fondly referred to by his nickname, 'Guga'.

Ad

"My inspiration as a kid was Roger. I really loved Roger when I was a kid. And, I mean, Guga. He's our hero in Brazil, not only for his tennis, but for his charisma, the way that he did interviews, loved Brazil, and yeah, I really like to represent my country," he added.

The third-round match between Fonseca and de Minaur in Miami is set to mark the first ATP Tour-level clash between the pair.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback