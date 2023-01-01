Andre Agassi's ex-coach defends Rafael Nadal amidst barrage of retirement talks

American tennis coach Brad Gilbert has had enough of the media constantly questioning Rafael Nadal about his retirement and is hoping they will stop doing so in the future.

After his opening match loss at the United Cup to Britain's Cameron Norrie in three epic sets, the 22-time Grand Slam was probed about his retirement in his post-match press conference.

Nadal, who was disappointed that he could not give Team Spain a point in their tie, replied patiently nonetheless, stating that he would inform the media if he decided to hang up his racquet and to stop asking the same question over and over in the meantime.

"You are very, very interested in my retirement (smiling). I mean, that's, for the moment, is not the case. When this day arrives, I'm going to let you know, guys. Don't keep going with the retirement because I'm here to keep playing tennis," said Nadal.

Gilbert, who has coached the likes of Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick and Andy Murray in the past, defended the Spaniard on social media, asking the media to respect his greatness and leave him alone.

"Unfortunately even after Rafael Nadal tells u stop 🛑 asking about my retirement, will come up again in Melbourne, memo appreciate his greatness and humbleness, he will let you know when the time comes," tweeted the American.

Rafael Nadal analyzes loss to Cameron Norrie in first match of 2023

Rafael Nadal plays during a practice session ahead of the 2023 United Cup

In the same presser, the former World No. 1 analyzed his loss to Cameron Norrie, pointing out that it was not a disaster, but at the same time, admitting that he needed to improve in some areas.

"Well, was not a disaster at all. I can do things, of course, better, and I need to do it. But as I said, no, not many matches before. I think he played the first match two days ago. I think that's an advantage, especially if you win the match the way that he did.

"And then I need to be a little bit faster physically, a little bit more solid, some fewer mistakes and make better decisions at some point, playing a little bit longer," he said.

The World No. 2 went on to declare that he needed to fix the 'negative aspects' of his game heading into the 2023 season, which he was hopeful of doing soon.

"When you win a match, then you will feel better, more confident, you relax yourself. But that was not the case. So that's over, and now it's time to take the negative things, and try to fix that. At the same time, have been some positive things that I have been competitive against a great player. So let's take that too," he added.

