Andre Agassi's son Jaden's girlfriend Catherine 'freaks out,' WNBA star Lexie Hull shares sweet message as Tommy Paul & Paige Lorenze get engaged

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze have officially sealed the deal, and the internet is buzzing with excitement over their engagement. After dating for over two years, the American tennis star and the influencer have promised each other to "forever."

On Sunday, Lorenze posted a romantic beachside engagement proposal by Paul. She showed off a glittering diamond ring as Paul raised her in excitement near an open sea. Within hours, fans, friends, and celebrities flooded the comments section with reactions.

Catherine Holt, girlfriend of Jaden Agassi (son of tennis legends Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf), reacted:

“I’m freaking out.”

Stanford basketball alum and Indiana Fever star Lexie Hull also chimed in, writing:

“Congrats!! 🍾🍾🍾”

The post comes days after Paul's disappointing second-round Wimbledon exit. He went down against Sebastian Ofner 1-6, 7-5, 6-4, 7-5. However, Paul was not short on support during the 2025 Wimbledon Championships.

His now fiancée, Paige Lorenze, prepared meals for his entourage, flaunting Burberry attire and sharing moments from their players’ box experience. She also shared an Instagram reel capturing their experience in London.

Paul and Lorenze were first linked to each other in early 2022, and officially announced their relationship on social media in October of the same year.

Tommy Paul and Paige Lorenze's fishing expedition in Florida

In a recent GQ cover feature, Tommy Paul shared insights into his life off court while spending a relaxed day fishing off the coast of Boca Raton in Florida with Paige Lorenze. During this expedition, Paul shared laughs and lighthearted banter with Lorenze. The former recalled how he loved fishing here when he was young, saying:

“When I was young, it was either tournament weekends or fishing weekends. We’d go to Morehead City in North Carolina. When I moved here, I started pond fishing—they have great freshwater fish here—and then I got back to surf fishing, and as soon as I could afford my first boat, I bought one.”

During the interview, Paige Lorenze, talking from the perspective of an influencer, said that among all American sports figures, Paul hasn't been boastful or has ever self-promoted. However, this is also something that makes her love him even more. She said:

I’m pushing him in general to create content because I see the value in it, and I want him to make the most of his career. There’s an entire side of Twitter that goes nuts for him! And sometimes I also wish he would involve the crowd a little bit more.

"But there’s also a lot of strength to that. He’s so modest, and…not shy, but not boastful. My favorite thing about him is that he’s humble, and so gracious, and not cocky. And I love the way he treats other players.”

Now that the couple has set their foot down, wedding bells are already ringing as the couple looks forward to being called husband and wife.

