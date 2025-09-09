Andre Agassi sends sweet congratulatory messages to Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz after their US Open triumphs

Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz, the current US Open champions, were congratulated by former US Open champion Andre Agassi for their respective title-winning campaigns this year.

Both Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz had near-flawless campaigns to win the trophy. For Sabalenka, the Belarusian was the top seed and defending champion who lost only one set at the competition this year, becoming the first woman in over a decade to defend a US Open title.

Meanwhile, Carlos Alcaraz, who had won the title in New York back in 2022, put together an impressive string of performances, not dropping a set till he reached the final, where he faced defending champion Jannik Sinner for a third time in a Slam final in 2025, and won in four sets over the Italian.

Agassi, who had won at Flushing Meadows back in 1994 and 1998, congratulated both the 2025 champions, posting on his Instagram stories.

"Congratulations on another huge win @arynasabalenka" commented Agassi for Sabalenka's win

Andre Agassi congratulates Aryna Sabalenka on her US Open victory (Source: Instagram)

The American legend also congratulated Alcaraz on winning his sixth Major title and his second title in New York.

"And to @carlitosalcaraz on grand slam number 6" commented Agassi.

Andre Agassi congratulated Carlos Alcaraz on his US Open victory (Source: Instagram)

Both Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz won prize money of $5 million for their respective title-winning campaigns.

Aryna Sabalenka defended her No.1 ranking at the US Open, while Carlos Alcaraz became the No.1 player once again

2025 US Open Champions Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz (Getty)

For both Aryna Sabalenka and Carlos Alcaraz, the No.1 ranking was on the line at the 2025 US Open. Sabalenka entered the event as the top-ranked female player in the world, but her ranking was under threat from Iga Swiatek. However, once the Belarusian reached the quarterfinals and the Pole was knocked out in the same stage, the former was assured of her ranking, and by winning the title, she is over 3000 points ahead of Swiatek right now.

Meanwhile, Alcaraz entered the event as the No.2 player on the rankings and needed a better result compared to Jannik Sinner to reach the No.1 ranking. Once both reached the final, it became a one-on-one clash for the top ranking in the world, which the Spaniard achieved, currently almost 1000 points clear of Sinner on the rankings.

The US Open has been a difficult Major to defend in this decade, as the last man and woman to have defended the New York Major successfully were Roger Federer in 2008 and Serena Williams in 2014. While Sabalenka's win has buckled the trend for the women, Alcaraz's win keeps the trend alive for the men.

