Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s daughter Jaz reacts to her father posing with Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz ahead of Netflix Slam

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf's daughter Jaz recently shared a star-studded picture of her father posing with Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz.

The photo was taken at the Shadow Creek golf course in Las Vegas, where the trio met ahead of the Netflix Slam exhibition match.

The Netflix Slam, which will be streamed live on Netflix on Sunday, March 3, is an exhibition event that will feature Nadal and Alcaraz going head-to-head at the Michelob ULTRA Arena at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. The event will also include other tennis matches between Taylor Fritz, John Isner, Frances Tiafoe, and Sam Querrey.

The event also features a doubles match between Mike Bryan/ Eugenie Bouchard and Bob Bryan/ Asia Muhammed on Monday, March 4. Additionally, the event will have a commentary team of former players such as Andre Agassi, Andy Roddick, Jim Courier, and others.

Nadal and Alcaraz originally posted the photo on their respective Instagram accounts on Saturday, March 2.

"Hello Las Vegas," Nadal wrote.

Jaz then reshared the picture on her Instagram story.

Andre Agassi and Steffi Graf’s daughter Jaz on Instagram

Nadal and Alcaraz have met thrice on the ATP tour, with the former leading the head-to-head 2-1. Their most recent encounter was at the 2022 Madrid Open, where Alcaraz stunned Nadal in three sets to reach the semifinals.

The Netflix Slam will also mark Nadal’s return to action after missing the Australian Open and the Middle East swing due to a hip injury he suffered at the Brisbane International in January.

This will also be an opportunity for Carlos Alcaraz to bounce back from his recent disappointment at the Rio Open, where he had to withdraw from his first-round match against Thiago Monteiro due to an ankle injury.

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz will be participating in Indian Wells next

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz at The Netflix Slam media interaction

Rafael Nadal is a three-time singles champion at Indian Wells, having won the title in 2007, 2009, and 2013. The Spaniard has also reached two more finals, in 2011 and 2022, losing to Novak Djokovic and Taylor Fritz, respectively. The 22-time Grand Slam champion also won two doubles titles in 2010 and 2012 with partner Marc Lopez.

Alcaraz is the reigning champion at Indian Wells, having won the title in 2023 without dropping a set. The 20-year-old defeated Thanasi Kokkinakis, Tallon Griekspoor, Jack Draper, Felix Auger-Aliassime, and Jannik Sinner en route to the final, where he defeated the current World No. 4 Daniil Medvedev 6-3, 6-2.

Rafael Nadal and Carlos Alcaraz met once at Indian Wells in 2022, where the former beat the latter in three sets in the semifinals.

What is the foot injury that has troubled Rafael Nadal over the years? Check here