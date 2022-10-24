"Andre certainly has changed over time, Jimmy is often misunderstood" - Andy Roddick on his 'tennis heroes' Andre Agassi and Jimmy Connors

Former World No. 1 Andy Roddick has shed light on his rapport with his 'tennis heroes' Jimmy Connors and Andre Agassi.

The 2003 US Open winner took to Twitter to announce an event that the Andy Roddick Foundation will be hosting from November 3-5. The event will include a chat with Connors, with Roddick acting as the moderator.

"Come see us :) @JimmyConnors @theARFoundation. I’ll be the moderator for the convo w one of my idols, former coach, and favorite people," Roddick tweeted.

"Come see us :) @JimmyConnors @theARFoundation. I'll be the moderator for the convo w one of my idols, former coach, and favorite people," Roddick tweeted.

One Twitter user opined that, based on what they had heard, watched and read, Connors seemed to be "rather insufferable" and quite the opposite of Roddick.

"Based largely on what I’ve heard, watched and read (Agassi’s book)… I’ve always perceived Connors to be a rather insufferable personality. I think of the opposite of you… so it strikes me as a really off pairing. So, whose assessment do I have wrong? Lol!," the user tweeted.

"People can change I guess. Andre certainly has over time as well. I was fortunate to see the best of all of them (my tennis heroes) I think Jimmy is often misunderstood. Didn't know him when he was playing but he's always been a loyal friend to me," Andy Roddick wrote.

"People can change I guess. Andre certainly has over time as well. I was fortunate to see the best of all of them (my tennis heroes) I think Jimmy is often misunderstood. Didn’t know him when he was playing but he’s always been a loyal friend to me," Andy Roddick wrote.

Andy Roddick recently took to Twitter to react to former Vice President Mike Pence's take on abortion in the United States.

Pence tweeted that the House and Senate will have pro-life majorities by January 22, 2023.

"I've got news for President Biden. Come January 22nd, we will have Pro-Life majorities in the House and Senate and we'll be taking the cause of the right to Life to every state house in America," Pence wrote.

Pence tweeted that the House and Senate will have pro-life majorities by January 22, 2023.

"I’ve got news for President Biden. Come January 22nd, we will have Pro-Life majorities in the House and Senate and we’ll be taking the cause of the right to Life to every state house in America," Pence wrote.

Roddick responded to Pence's tweet, asking him to clarify his stance on things like rape and incest.

"No exceptions for rape, incest, life of the mother? Please be very very specific and direct," he tweeted.

Roddick responded to Pence's tweet, asking him to clarify his stance on things like rape and incest.

"No exceptions for rape, incest, life of the mother? Please be very very specific and direct," he tweeted.

