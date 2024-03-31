Andrea Petkovic jokes about insulting pickleball players "like a mad woman" in New York to start her Sunday morning

Former German tennis player Andrea Petkovic joked about insulting pickleball players across the street in New York to start her Sunday morning.

Pickleball has been gaining popularity in the United States since 2021. The introduction of pickleball tournaments, the inception of Major League Pickleball, and the Pickleball Slam are all indications of the paddle sport's growing acceptance in the country.

While tennis stars including Andre Agassi, Maria Sharapova and Andy Roddick have endorsed the sport, Andy Murray, Reilly Opelka, Rennae Stubbs and others have expressed distaste.

Andrea Petkovic seemingly took a dig at pickleball on social media. Taking to Instagram on Sunday, March 31, the German jokingly offended pickleball players "like a mad woman" from across the street in Brooklyn.

"Not me insulting pickleball players from across the street like a mad woman," Andrea Petkovic wrote on her Instagram stories.

Andrea Petkovic's Instagram story on Sunday

Pickleball's rapid growth in the US has been attributed to the sport's minimal rules and ability to appeal to a wide range of ages. Over the last three years, it has become the fastest-growing sport in the US.

The Pickleball Slam has also become a hit in the country after just two seasons, with massive fan turnouts for both editions.

Amid Andrea Petkovic's joke on pickleball, here is a look at players who expressed their aversion towards the sport

Andy Murray is not a huge fan of pickleball

Amid Andrea Petkovic's light banter on pickleball, here is a look at players on the tour who have spoken about their dislike of the paddle sport.

In a promotional video ahead of the 2023 Canadian Open, Andy Murray, Andrey Rublev, Cameron Norrie and Casper Ruud were asked to reflect on the aversion surrounding the sport among tennis players.

Murray maintained that he is "not a big fan" while Norrie reflected on the lack of skill requirements of the game.

"I'm not a massive fan of it myself to be honest," Murray said.

"For me it doesn't require any skill," Norrie stated.

Meanwhile, Ruud joked about the sport being just a "baby brother" to tennis.

"Kind of feels like it is the baby brother of Tennis. So, you know we always pick on your baby brother. Don’t you?" Casper Ruud said.

Rublev, on the other hand, suggested that the sport gaining immense popularity despite being relatively new, has caused dislike among players.

"Because it’s just a new sport that is already in the top of the search," Andrey Rublev stated.

