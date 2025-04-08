Andrey Rublev addresses high-profile Marat Safin decision: "I never wanted to put any pressure"

Andrey Rublev has opened up about his desire to hire Marat Safin as a coach. According to the Russian, he always wanted the two-time Grand Slam champion to be part of his team but prioritised Safin's comfort. He also narrated the unexpected set of events that resulted in Safin's addition to his team for the upcoming claycourt season.

Marat Safin recently agreed to join Fernando Vicente to guide Rublev at the Monte Carlo Masters. The Russian ATP star has admired Safin from his childhood days. As early reports highlighted the chances of Safin planning to be a coach, Andrey Rublev was one of the first ones to address the situation.

During a previous interaction with Sportskeeda, he appreciated Safin for his support back in 2024. Addressing the coaching scenario, Rublev expressed his excitement over his compatriot's thoughts about being a coach.

Recently, Rublev's deep admiration for Marat Safin came to light as he turned honest about his feelings for the 45-year-old. In a conversation with Tennis.com, the Russian mentioned how he always wanted Safin to be his coach but never pressured him because of a sense of respect and care for the ex-pro's comfort.

"Deep inside, I always wanted to work together, but I knew that he was not interested. And I never wanted to put any pressure because I really care about Marat. Later on, I found out that he's kind of ready to work in tennis or something like that, that he don't mind," he said.

The ATP star also mentioned how an unexpected conversation with his agent ended up bringing Safin onto his team.

"And then I say, ‘OK, even if it's not gonna be me, at least I can ask.’ I have nothing to lose if I ask. Then my agent ask, they talk and little by little we work for a couple of days together," he added.

As the practice sessions for the Monte Carlo Masters continue, Marat Safin has already started working with Rublev. The newly formed duo will be officially spotted at the Masters 1000 event for the first time.

Andrey Rublev mentions how his story with Marat Safin began in childhood

Andrey Rublev at the ATP Qatar ExxonMobil Open Final - Source: Getty

Andrey Rublev's official partnership with Marat Safin might be new for the tennis world but his admiration for the new coach started during childhood. The Russian, amid his preparations for the Monte Carlo Masters, mentioned how he had admired Safin for a long time.

"First of all, Marat is someone that was inspiring me since I was a kid. Then obviously he knows me since I was a kid and I know him since I was a kid, and later on I started to get to know him more," Rublev told ATPTour.com.

He also mentioned how the awareness of his coach's struggles made him a better athlete.

"He was just an amazing person and then he’s been through many tough things. He had his own struggles that he went through and I was always afraid to ask [about] those things, but inside I always wanted [to]. And in the end, when I found out that he was also ready and he was looking maybe to work in tennis, it was like ‘Okay, I have to at least [try]’," he added.

Andrey Rublev will be looking to clinch his 18th career title at the upcoming Masters 1000 event in Monte Carlo. With Marat Safin backing him as a mentor, expectations of the fans remain higher.

