Andrey Rublev feels that he is solely to blame for losing matches he ought to have won, especially in Grand Slams and Masters 1000 events. He believes that his inability to handle the pressure of the big stage cost him those wins.

Despite winning 13 titles since turning pro, he has lacked the consistency to go on a winning run and establish himself as a big title contender on the ATP tour. Rublev has reached the quarterfinals of Grand Slam seven times but failed to progress further on all occasions.

Speaking about his inability to progress deep in big tournaments, Rublev, in an interview with The Guardian, said:

“Those matches were really, really disappointing to me because in the end, I lost them because of myself. I felt that I had chances to be in the semis but I couldn’t handle the pressure. I couldn’t even play. I was not playing because of my emotions. In the end, of course I was disappointed a lot. It took me a while to recover.”

The 25-year-old Russian added:

“In the end, I wanted it so badly that I couldn’t handle the pressure during the matches. I was not really playing, I was completely tight and full of negative emotions that, in the end, it was not even giving me chances to win a match.”

Rublev, who is currently ranked World No. 6, recently won the Monte-Carlo Masters, defeating Holger Rune in the final.

“It’s being honest with yourself, being honest with your team" - Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev's success has largely been because of his attacking baseline game that centers around finding his forehand and keeping at it till the ball doesn't return. While it has helped him win matches, the lack of variety in his game has proved to be a roadblock in his rise.

The biggest obstacle, however, has been his head. While his inability to pair his game with variety has proved to limit him against the very best, his biggest obstacle has been mental.

While soft-spoken off-court, he is known to display his temper on the court. He has the habit of berating himself for his poor choice of strokes when things don't go his way.

Opening up further, Rublev stated that it was vital for him to be honest with himself and his team. He also said that it was important to rein in any negative feelings that arise out of situations on the court and in life.

“It’s being honest with yourself, being honest with your team, listening to them and being open to tell them your fears and what is happening in your head, and then to analyze together what you can do better or how you can do better. Then also, some meditation. [And in] moments when you’re really pissed outside the court and life, try to not be negative,” he opined.

This season, however, Rublev has shown himself capable of containing his emotions under pressure. In his Australian Open fourth-round match against Holger Rune, Rublev held his nerve to recover from two match points down and prevail in five sets.

His mental fortitude was also on display while trailing Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 1-6 in the second set tiebreak in Dubai. Facing five match points, he refused to throw in the towel and emerged as the victor.

