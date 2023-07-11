"Andrey Rublev flirting with literally everyone" - Tennis fans react to the Russian hilariously butt-slapping Carlos Alcaraz at Wimbledon

Tennis fans reacted with amusement after Andrey Rublev playfully slapped Carlos Alcaraz's butt at Wimbledon.

Both Rublev and Alcaraz have advanced to the quarterfinals at the ongoing 2023 Wimbledon. The Russian will face Novak Djokovic, while the Spaniard is pitted against Holger Rune in the last eight.

After the fourth-round match between Carlos Alcaraz and Matteo Berrettini at Wimbledon, Eurosport aired a clip of Andrey Rublev playfully slapping the Spaniard's butt before heading into the locker rooms. The incident sparked a wave of amusement among fans, who quickly took to social media to share their reactions.

One fan even humorosly commented that Rublev seems to flirt with literally everyone.

"Damn i was so proud of myself for recording this but im not gonna double post now. damn andrey flirting with literalllyyyy EVERYONE," a fan tweeted.

Another fan expressed that they believe that Andrey Rublev is "the biggest menace on the tour."

"I think we can all agree that he is the biggest menace on the tour," the fan tweeted.

Here are a few more reactions:

Andrey Rublev will take on Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals at Wimbledon 2023

Andrey Rublen and Novak Djokovic at the 2023 Australian Open

Andrey Rublev will next face second seed Novak Djokovic in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Wimbledon Championships on Tuesday, July 11.

Rublev faced a tough challenge against Alexander Bublik in the fourth round. The Russian clinched the first set in a tiebreak, followed by a second set victory with only three games lost. However, Bublik saved two match points in the third set, narrowing the gap, and ultimately winning the second consecutive tiebreak to level the game.

However, the Rublev secured a 6-4 victory in the fifth set. The win not only improved his record to 35-13 in 2023 and 9-3 at Wimbledon despite getting out-aced (39-20).

Novak Djokovic faced 17th seed Hubert Hurkacz in the fourth round of the tournament. The match began on Sunday, and the reigning champion despite being 6-3 down in the first set tiebreak rallied and won five consecutive points, ultimately claiming the set.

The second set proved to be fiercely competitive, leading to another tiebreak. Hurkacz gained a slight advantage, however, the Serb bounced back to secure a commanding two-set lead. However, due to the Centre Court curfew at 11 pm, the match was suspended for the day.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion capitalized on a single break in the fourth set when the match resumed on Monday, propelling him to his 14th quarterfinal at SW19. With this victory, Djokovic's season record now stands at an impressive 31 wins and only 4 losses.

Novak Djokovic has won three out of his four matches against Andrey Rublev. Both players last faced off in the quarterfinals of the 2023 Australian Open and their upcoming match will mark their first meeting on a grass court.

