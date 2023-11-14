Andrey Rublev has shared his thoughts on the contasting playing styles of his 2023 ATP Finals rivals, Carlos Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev.

In the Red Group, Alcaraz, Rublev, Medvedev and Alexander Zverev are competing against each other for the two coveted semifinal spots at the year-end championships. The Spaniard and Rublev are both aiming for their maiden title at the tournament, while Medvedev seeks his second and Zverev pursues his third.

In a recent interview, Rublev described how Carlos Alcaraz dealt a quick blow to his opponents, whereas Daniil Medvedev methodically wore them down while savoring each moment.

"He's like when someone kill you slowly you know and you feel it that you are dying. If Alcaraz kill you fast and sometimes you don't notice, Medvedev is killing you slowly. He's over there, taking his time, enjoying the moment and you feel like you are dying little by little you know," he told Tennis TV.

Expand Tweet

Andrey Rublev squared off against Daniil Medvedev in his tournament opener. Despite defeating his compatriot in a three-set thriller at last year's edition of the event, Rublev was unable to replicate his victory.

Medvedev claimed a dominant 6-4, 6-2 win, improving to 7-2 in his head-to head against the 26-year-old. His triumph also propelled the former World No. 1 to the top of the group standings.

Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, had an unfortunate start to his campaign, narrowly losing to Alexander Zverev in his opening match. Zverev edged past the Spaniard, winning 7(3), 6-3, 6-4 in a two-hour and 32-minute long battle.

ATP Finals 2023: Carlos Alcaraz to lock horns with Andrey Rublev; Daniil Medvedev faces Alexander Zverev

Carlos Alcaraz at the 2023 ATP Finals

Carlos Alcaraz will square off against Andrey Rublev in a crucial clash at the 2023 ATP Finals on Wednesday, November 15. With both players on the hunt for their first win at the tournament, they will lock horns in their maiden tour-level encounter.

Daniil Medvedev, on the other hand, will face Alexander Zverev for the sixth time this season. The Russian enjoys a dominant 4-1 winning record against Zverev in their clashes this season and has won 10 of their 17 tour-level encounters overall. Medvedev emerged victorious in their most recent encounter as well, claiming a 6-4, 6-3 victory in the 2023 China Open semifinals.

In the Green Group, meanwhile, Jannik Sinner launched his campaign with a commanding victory over Stefanos Tsitsipas, winning 6-4, 6-4. Novak Djokovic also made a winning start, defeating Holger Rune 7-6(4), 6-7(1), 6-3. Sinner will take on Djokovic next, while Tsitsipas locks horns with Rune.