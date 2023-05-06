World No. 6 Andrey Rublev recently spoke on how compatriot Karen Khachanov taunted him for not winning a doubles title together. This was before their recent Madrid Open triumph.

The Russian duo of Rublev and Khachanov beat Indian veteran Rohan Bopanna and Mathew Ebden, 6-3, 3-6,10-3, to clinch the Madrid Open doubles title. The win in the Spanish capital gave Rublev his fourth doubles title and first with Khachanov.

The 2022 Australian Open semifinalist, Khachanov, however, won his maiden doubles title on the tour.

Speaking to the media after the match, Andrey Rublev revealed how much "s**t" Khachanov gave him for not winning any doubles titles with him but with other players. Rublev later on stated that he kept the "biggest one" for Khachanov.

"You can't imagine how much s**t he was giving me because I was winning titles with other partners and lot of guys, he was giving me a lot of s**t...with everyone, as soon as you play once you win with everyone and then you never win...I keep the biggest one for you."

"I think mentally we are the same 12-year-olds" - Andrey Rublev on having a connection with Madrid Open director Feliciano Lopez

Mutua Madrid Open - Day Five

Andrey Rublev reached his maiden doubles final of the season and won a title on Spanish soil for the first time. Coincidentally, Rublev was defeated by Khachanov in the Round of 16 in the singles category of the Madrid Open.

During his on-court press conference, the 25-year-old thanked the duo of Bopanna and Ebden and stated that they are having a "good season." Rublev also thanked Khachanov for his support and stated that it's been a "really special week."

"Thank you for the final, and I wish you all the best in your season. You are doing so good, so keep going. Thanks to my partner from my childhood Karen, we have played a lot and finally we have won the biggest title, one of the biggest, so it is a really special week," Rublev said.

The 2023 Australian Open quarterfinalist also thanked Madrid Open director and former Spanish player, Feliciano Lopez. Speaking further, the Russian stated that both of them retain the energetic attitude of a 12-year-old.

"And thanks to Feliciano Lopez, I know we have differences, but we have a connection, and I think mentally we are the same 12-year-olds. Thank you so much for supporting tennis and for supporting tennis players. It is important for tennis and is important for us," Andrey Rublev added.

