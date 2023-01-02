Andrey Rublev announced the launch of his new clothing brand "Rublo" on Monday. The brand is named after his surname and was created to help promote the message of equality and kindness.

The World No. 8 announced his brand on multiple social media platforms with a unique promotional video. More surprisingly, he also accompanied the announcement with a message, where he admitted to being "depressive" and having recurring thoughts about "life and death."

"Here is a doze of migraine to your heads. I know Im depressive and always have been thinking about life and death for too much, but before my days will end I will keep fighting for what I believe, what I love and who I love," Andrey Rublev wrote.

Rublev is hopeful that his new clothing line can grow bigger than just being a brand by helping both the planet and its inhabitants.

"We been working on something important and close to me. And we would like to share with you something that can be bigger then just a brand, something that can help people, planet," he added.

The 25-year-old reckons Rublo could be a "symbol of hope" for those who need a ray of light amidst all the darkness.

"Something that will be a symbol of hope and kindness. It’s gonna be an interesting year and hopefully all together we will be able to add a bit of light in this dark world," he continued.

Andrey Rublev's brand believes that "there is goodness at the core of every person"

On the Russian's website, it states that Andrey Rublev believes his brand will hope to make the world a better place by spreading the message of equality, kindness, and hope. While it is unclear if this is a direct quote from the World No. 8 himself, there is no doubt that he shares similar beliefs.

"Rublo stands for what Andrey believes will make our planet a better place: Equality, Kindness, Hope," it says on Andrey Rublev's website.

Rublev's website also makes it clear that Rublo is a lot more than just a clothing brand, and that they firmly believe there is "goodness" within every individual.

"It's not about clothes. Rublo has been created to drive awareness around equality and kindness with the hope of making our world a better place. Choose kindness for yourself, others, and our planet. We are all people and consist of the same things. There is goodness at the core of every person," it says on his website.

