Andrey Rublev reacts to Barcelona superstar Gerard Pique's retirement

Andrey Rublev was present at the Camp Nou when Barcelona legend Gerard Pique broke down in tears, as the Spaniard delivered an emotional farewell speech on Saturday evening.

Andrey Rublev uploaded a story of Pique on his Instagram Account, adding a crying emoji and a heart emoji to show his regret, joining the millions of fans around the world who were surprised on Thursday when the Spanish international announced his departure from the sport.

Rublev has previously stated that he knows Gerard Pique, and it is because of him that the Russian tennis star follows Barcelona. The World No. 9 has also revealed that whenever something big happens to the team, he congratulates Gerard Pique.

"I know Gerard Pique, because of him I follow Barca and when there is something big, then I follow like a final of Copa Del Rey, sometimes even when something happen big, I text Gerard to congratulate him or just to give support," Andrey said in an interview with Barca Tv+

After Barcelona defeated Almeria 2-0 at Camp Nou on Saturday, Pique ran a lap of honor in a Barcelona jersey to mark his farewell outing, his 616th time representing the Catalan club.

Andrey Rublev to finish his season at the ATP Tour Finals

The Paris Masters has produced a few second-round outcomes this year, and as a result, the pool of participants for the year-end championships is now complete. Andrey Rublev came into the competition after having a lackluster performance at the Vienna Open, where he was unable to get past the quarterfinals.

He began his campaign in the second round against John Isner in Paris, and easily defeated the American in straight sets to claim a decisive victory in the match. Against Holger Rune in the next round, however, he fell 4-6, 5-7 in straight sets.

Despite that, the World No. 9 secured his place in the ATP Tour Finals, joining Rafael Nadal, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic, Taylor Fritz, Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

Alexander Zverev, the reigning champion, is still recuperating from the severe ankle injury he sustained in the 2022 French Open quarterfinal versus Nadal. While Djokovic aims to match Roger Federer's record of six championships, Nadal will be attempting to win the trophy for the first time in his professional career. Only Djokovic, Tsitsipas, and Medvedev have won the ATP Tour Finals before out of the eight participating players.

