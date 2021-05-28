Todd Woodbridge claims Andrey Rublev is capable of hitting Rafael Nadal off the court at RG, says Novak Djokovic has appeared irritated this season

Todd Woodbridge believes Andrey Rublev could be a dangerous opponent for Rafael Nadal at the upcoming French Open as he possesses the raw power to blow the Spaniard off the court.

Woodbridge, a 22-time Grand Slam champion in doubles, likened Rublev's game to that of Robin Soderling, who produced arguably the greatest upset in the Open Era when he defeated Nadal in the fourth round of the 2009 Roland Garros, snapping the Spaniard's 31-0 unbeaten run at the tournament.

While speaking about Rafael Nadal's draw at Roland Garros, Woodbridge said Rublev, who beat the Spaniard in Monte Carlo this year and is a potential quarterfinal opponent for the 13-time champion, has the attributes to pull off a shock upset.

"Rublev might hit him off the court. He reminds me very much of Robin Soderling, who also beat Nadal there,” Woodbridge said. “He is going to take no prisoners, and he can hit through Rafa. That, to me, over five sets, is the only way that you're going to be able to beat him; hit a lot of winners, take those risks, and hopefully pull it off on the day.”

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic has been drawn in the same half as Rafael Nadal, and the two could meet in the semifinals this year.

Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal are drawn to face each other in the semifinals this year

Todd Woodbridge claims Djokovic can never be written off, but believes the Serb's demeanor might end up costing him.

"We can't discard Novak obviously, because he's brilliant,” Woodbridge added. “But I've found him to be slightly irritated this whole season. And when he seems to carry that onto the court, it's not as free, easy and natural for him."

Rafael Nadal's win over Shapovalov in Rome has changed the storyline entering the French Open: Woodbridge

Rafael Nadal after beating Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open

Rafael Nadal began his claycourt campaign in an uncharacteristic fashion as he was bundled out in the quarterfinals of the Monte Carlo Masters. The Spaniard bounced back to win the title in Barcelona but then crashed out in the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open.

He was poised for another early exit in Rome against Denis Shapovalov in the third round. The Canadian led by a set and a break but Nadal fought back and saved match points in the deciding set to eke out a victory.

Todd Woodbridge believes Nadal's miraculous recovery against the Canadian has sparked him into life and he heads into Roland Garros as the firm favorite.

“In those moments there's often a pressure-valve release, and in getting out of that match, it helped Rafa find form," he said. "He then wins Rome, and from that moment on, you think: He's back, he's ready. It's just completely changed the storyline as we go into another French Open.”