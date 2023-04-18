Andrey Rublev recently fielded questions from fellow players including Daniil Medvedev, Taylor Fritz, Aryna Sabalenka and Alexander Zverev, among others.

On April 17, following his maiden Masters 1000 title victory in Monte Carlo, Rublev sat down with the ATP Tour and answered questions submitted by his fellow tennis players. The World No. 6 started things off by joking that Daniil Medvedev's face on the screen was already making him question his participation in the interview.

"Seeing Daniil on video, I don't like it already," he joked.

Medvedev began by asking Rublev about his serving strategy during a situation where he had to save a break point, joking that he wanted to know what to expect before their next match.

The 25-year-old responded that he would serve straight down towards Medvedev's face in such a situation.

"If I play Daniil and I need to save a break point against him, I will go straight down to his face. And then maybe I save the match like this with one serve," Rublev replied.

Medvedev also questioned his compatriot on the least amount of sleep he has gotten over the course of a week.

"If we take a week where I have no tennis at all, maybe 30-35 hours. Three to five hours a day. I'm forcing myself during tournaments to sleep for eight hours. When I have a week off from tennis then nothing," Rublev responded.

In response to a question asked by Diego Schwartzman, Rublev revealed that he is yet to go on a relaxing vacation due to his hectic tennis schedule.

"With holidays it's very tough. I never went to a real holiday yet. Even last year I had five days off, most of them I spent travelling but to go on a real holiday, somewhere on an island, I haven't done it yet," he said.

Andrey Rublev jokes about increased responsibility as godfather to Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev at Dubai Tennis Championships

In an interview with Championat, Andrey Rublev opened up about the large number of responsibilities he had to shoulder in his new role as the godfather to Daniil Medvedev's daughter Alisa.

“Now I am responsible for making her believe in God. I also have to pray for her every day, and also make sure that she does not take off her cross, that she grows up as a good and kind person!" Rublev said.

He joked about wanting to switch places with Medvedev as the 27-year-old's sole responsibility was to support his family, according to the priest presiding over the baptism ceremony.

Daniil Medvedev and Andrey Rublev will be in action at the ATP Masters 1000 Madrid Open next, which is scheduled to begin on April 25.

