Andrey Rublev says he would not take the coronavirus vaccine if given a choice

In a surprising statement, World No. 8 Andrey Rublev has said that he would prefer not to take the COVID-19 vaccine if given a choice.

Rublev, who is competing in the Miami Masters right now, spoke to the press after his third-round win over Marton Fucsovics on Monday. When asked about his plans with respect to the COVID-19 vaccine, the Russian admitted his reluctance to taking it since he's "never had any problems" with his health despite not taking any vaccines since he "was a kid".

"If you ask me, if I can choose and I can have the option to not have the vaccine, I will not get it," Rublev said. "There is no reason, it's just by my feelings. I have never had any vaccine since I was a kid. They never put any. This way, I never had any problems with my health. We'll see. If I have an option to not do it, I prefer to not do it."

Andrey Rublev also expressed his belief that some of his peers have already vaccinated themselves against the dreaded virus, but in the same breath claimed that doing so wouldn't give them any "privilege".

"I think a few players have already done it (take the vaccine)," Rublev said. "I don't know who, maybe I am wrong. I know that at the moment it doesn't really give you any privilege, you still have to be in the bubble (after taking the vaccine)."

Andrey Rublev explains why he laughed at the end of his match against Marton Fucsovics

Andrey Rublev

Andrey Rublev's match against Marton Fucsovics in the Round of 32 was their third encounter of the month. Rublev completed a hat-trick of wins against the Hungarian, and was seen laughing after his near-flawless performance.

When asked about the reason behind his laughter, Rublev said:

"I was laughing, because of the situation and plus Marton also told me, 'I don't want to see you. I don't want to see you.' Just a situation that fun, and I feel sorry."

Advertisement

Andrey Rublev met Marton Fucsovics in the Rotterdam final at the start of March, where he earned a tough two-set win. The pair then locked horns in the quarterfinals at Dubai, where Rublev won again. But the most impressive of Rublev's victories against the Hungarian was the one at Miami, as the 23-year-old ran away with a 6-2, 6-1 scoreline.

Rublev was so dominant on Monday that after the match, Fucsovics jokingly claimed the Russian could beat him with his left hand if he wanted to right now.