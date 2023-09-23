Andy Murray and Jack Draper shared a wild car ride after the 2023 Davis Cup Finals, during which Draper's rendition of ‘I’m Gonna Be (500 Miles)’ by The Proclaimers seemingly irritated Murray.

A video surfaced where Jack Draper was sipping Victoria Malaga beer and partying it up to celebrate Team Great Britain's qualification into the Davis Cup quarterfinals.

But the two-time Olympic gold medalist was unimpressed by Draper's singing skills and hilariously flipped him off and afterward the clip went viral on social media.

"Kids these days. Three and half hours of this on the way home….. @jackdraper," Andy Murray wrote on his Instagram story.

Jack Draper has now explained what led to the shared car ride and gave a peek into his great relationship with the three-time Grand Slam champion. The 21-year-old had a few drinks to celebrate Great Britain's achievement and picked the songs on his way back.

"I got a lift back with Andy from the Davis Cup. I'd maybe had a few drinks. He was in the car. Some of the tunes I was picking out maybe he wasn't enjoying my singing. We have a great relationship," Draper said.

Sharing such a moment with his childhood idol was special for Draper, who also revealed that the 36-year-old gave his singing a modest rating of 7.5/10, which is very good considering the Glasgow native is a hard man to please.

"I have the utmost respect for Andy and watching him when I was younger. He's my idol. So, to be in the car journey home with him on the way back from the Davis Cup and seeing this now, like if I was seeing this when I was 10, I'd probably be a bit shocked by what's going on," Draper added.

"He actually gave my music 7 and a half out of 10 for the whole four hours. So for him, you know, he's a tough man to please. I'm pretty happy with that," the young Brit continued.

Andy Murray leads Team Great Britain into Davis Cup quarterfinals

Andy Murray

Great Britain has qualified for the quarterfinals of the 2023 Davis Cup after a memorable group stage performance at Manchester’s AO Arena.

Team GB, consisting of Andy Murray, Cameron Norrie, Dan Evans, Jack Draper, and Neal Skupski, was drawn into Group B alongside Switzerland, France, and Australia.

The home team overcame Australia 2-1 in the opening tie on September 13 and defeated Switzerland by the same score on September 15. Andy Murray featured in the Switzerland tie, notching a win in a singles match against Leandro Riedi. Finally, Team GB went head-to-head against France in a winner-takes-all contest and emerged victorious, 2-1.

In November, Great Britain will travel to Malaga, Spain, for the quarterfinals. They will face Novak Djokovic's Serbia, who finished second in Group C. Other Davis Cup quarterfinal fixtures are Canada vs. Finland, the Czech Republic vs. Australia, and Italy vs. the Netherlands.