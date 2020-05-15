Andy Murray

Three-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray caught up with young Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford on an Instagram live session today. Murray and Rashford participated in a fun quiz during the chat, where Murray asked five questions about his career to Rashford and vice versa.

A deal was struck between the two before the quiz began. If Andy Murray won, he would give Rashford a Wimbledon Centre Court ticket, and if the latter emerged victorious, he would give Murray a Box ticket for a Manchester United home game.

How did the Andy Murray - Marcus Rashford 'quiz' transpire?

In a football penalty shootout-styled quiz, it was Rashford who went first.

Round 1

Rashford asked Murray how many goals the former scored against FC Midtjylland on his debut. Without hearing the options, Andy Murray came up with the answer - 2.

Murray was spot on!

The Scot then asked the young striker how many Wimbledon titles he has won, to which Rashford incorrectly replied "One".

A shot straight to the keeper by Rashford!

Andy Murray 1:0 Marcus Rashford

Round-2

Andy Murray was next asked what jersey number does Rashford wear at United. Murray made it 2/2 by correctly answering "Number 10", albeit after hearing the options this time.

Murray then asked Rashford in which year he had first reached the No. 1 ranking. This time the young striker managed to open his account, answering "2016".

It is to be noted that Rashford made his senior debut at Manchester United in the same year.

11.5 years as a professional

798 matches

42 career titles

1 sporting pinnacle reached@andy_murray is the new world No.1! 🌍 👏 pic.twitter.com/G9UKdVwt8y — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) November 5, 2016

Andy Murray 2:1 Marcus Rashford

Round 3

Andy Murray made it a hat-trick of successful answers by correctly answering "10" when asked how many international goals Rashford has in his kitty.

Rashford then made no mistake in identifying the opponent (Novak Djokovic) whom Andy Murray had beaten to win his first Grand Slam singles title.

Andy Murray 3:2 Marcus Rashford

Round 4

Murray made it four correct answers in a row by correctly answering "2016" as the year Rashford won the FA Cup for Manchester United.

But the young striker fell further behind as he made his second incorrect answer. Rashford wrongly replied "4" when asked how many titles Andy Murray has won at the Queen's Club in London.

The Scot now had a two-point lead, and had effectively won the shootout.

Andy Murray 4:2 Marcus Rashford

Round 5

Murray knew going into this round that regardless of how either player fared, he had already won the contest.

The Scot went for a perfect 5/5 but failed. He incorrectly answered "Liverpool" when asked which team did Rashford make his Premier League debut against.

The young striker had made his PL debut against Arsenal.

It was down to Rashford to reduce the arrears. But it was not to be.

In his last question, Rashford was asked how many titles did Andy Murray win in his career-best season in 2016. The striker incorrectly answered "13" in place of "9", and with that Murray sealed a comprehensive shootout win.

With both players failing to score, read 'answer correctly' in the last round, Andy Murray retained his lead and won the quiz shootout 4-2.

It remains to be seen, however, when the Scot will get his 'Box tickets' for a Manchester United home game given that the Premier League season is currently suspended owing to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The two-time Wimbledon winner expressed his satisfaction on a "good day's work" and asked Rashford how he intended to deliver the box tickets. Rashford replied with a smile:

"You can steal my box for the game."