Andy Murray announces reunion with former coach Ivan Lendl, set to work with him for the third time

Former World No. 1 Andy Murray recently announced a reunion with his former coach, Ivan Lendl. The pair are set to work together for the third time, having won three Grand Slam titles in their two previous stints together.

Andy Murray decided not to extend his collaboration with coach Jan de Witt after a disappointing second-round exit from the 2022 Australian Open. De Witt was hired on a trial basis and parted ways with the Brit on January 31.

Ivan Lendl, an eight-time Grand Slam champion, previously coached Murray from 2011-2014, and again from 2016-2017.

Stuart Fraser @stu_fraser BREAKING: Andy Murray has announced a shock reunion with his former coach Ivan Lendl. The pair will work together for a third time, renewing the successful partnership that saw Murray win all three of his grand-slam titles. BREAKING: Andy Murray has announced a shock reunion with his former coach Ivan Lendl. The pair will work together for a third time, renewing the successful partnership that saw Murray win all three of his grand-slam titles.

During the German's first stint in charge, Murray won the US Open in 2012 and Wimbledon in 2013. The Brit also won three Masters titles during that period and bagged the gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

Although Lendl's second stint with Murray lasted only a year, he once again guided the Brit to glory at Wimbledon and three Masters 1000 tournaments. Murray also secured his second Olympic gold medal at the Rio Games and won the ATP Finals, ending 2016 as World No. 1.

After parting ways with Murray, Lendl worked with Alexander Zverev from 2018 to 2019, during which the World No. 3 won a Masters title and the ATP Finals.

Andy Murray set to begin journey with Ivan Lendl at Indian Wells

Andy Murray with Ivan Lendl at the 2017 US Open

After early exits in Rotterdam, Qatar and Dubai, Murray will compete at the Indian Wells Masters, an ATP 1000 event beginning on March 7.

Murray will enter the tournament as a wildcard. Interestingly, Indian Wells remains the only hardcourt Masters event the Brit has not managed to win.

Murray made the finals in the Californian desert back in 2009, losing out to Rafael Nadal.

