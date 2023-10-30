Andy Murray recently pointed out a huge oversight Nike had made while congratulating South Africa on their fourth Rugby World Cup title.

South Africa's men's rugby team edged out New Zealand in the 2023 Rugby World Cup final earlier on Sunday (October 29), recording a close 12-11 victory over the three-time titlists.

Nike, their apparel sponsors, subsequently congratulated them on the victory while also proclaiming them to be the most successful rugby team in the history of the national competition.

"When we believe as one, it brings victory for all. Congratulations @springboks, the new World Champions and the first rugby team in history to do it four times. A big win and an even bigger victory for every South African," Nike wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Their congratulations post, however, was scrutinized by fans on social media. One claimed that Nike was incorrect in their assertions, as New Zealand had triumphed at the women's Rugby World Cup a record six times.

The fan in question also tagged Andy Murray, a known proponent of women in sport, in their reply to Nike, writing as follows:

"@BlackFerns have done it six times! Representation matters, words matter! Just ask @andy_murray who has consistently challenged journalists on facts ascribed to male players as having 'the best' record, when women eg @serenawilliams were top! #CantBeWhatYouCantSee," they wrote.

The former World No. 1 soon took umbrage at Nike for their apparent sexism in reply to the fan's comment.

"You’re right. It’s pathetic that the biggest sports clothing brand in the world still does this stuff," he wrote, followed by a thumbs down emoji.

For what it's worth, Murray is justified in calling out the American sports apparel brand over their factual error. New Zealand's women's rugby team have won the World Cup on six occasions: 1998, 2002, 2006, 2010, 2017, 2021.

Andy Murray also corrected a reporter at Wimbledon 2017 for overlooking American women's tennis

This is not the first time Andy Murray, a three-time Major winner, has corrected the media. In 2017, the Brit set the record straight with a reporter despite losing an important match at Wimbledon.

Back then, Murray had injured his hip during a five-set quarterfinal loss to Sam Querrey at SW19. The Brit subsequently sat down for his post-match press conference, where he was incorrectly told by a reporter that Sam Querrey was the first American player to reach the semifinal of a Major since 2009.

In his response, the then-World No. 1 was quick to interject that Querrey was only the first male American to make it to the last four of a Grand Slam tournament in the last eight years. Here is how the dialogue between the two went:

REPORTER: "Andy, Sam is the first American player to reach the semi-final of a Slam since 2009."

MURRAY: "Male player."

REPORTER: "I beg your pardon?"

MURRAY: "Male player, right?"

REPORTER: "Yes, first male player, that's for sure!"

The Brit also previously spoke out against Wimbledon organizers' bias against women when it came to scheduling top-level matches on Centre Court.

"I think ideally you would have two men's and two women's on Centre, potentially starting the matches a bit earlier would allow for that," he said in 2017.